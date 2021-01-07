Mark DeGarmo Dance Broadcasts its Virtual Salon Performance Series

Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts its transcultural transdisciplinary Virtual Salon Performance Series to an international audience on Zoom with performances featuring international and emerging performing artists Selim Cizdan (Turkey), Adriane Erdos (NYC), Aigars Larionovs (Latvia), and Makayla Peterson (NYC) on Thursday, January 7th at 7PM ET. Each performance includes an audience feedback session curated and facilitated by Dr. Mark DeGarmo.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides a curated opportunity to view, engage with, and demystify original dance and movement works-in-progress of guest artists. The 2019-20 season featured 51 artists/performers in 9 salons, the final 3 of which were held virtually on Zoom.

Mark DeGarmo Dance recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on global artists and our communities and is committed to offering opportunities for artists to share and develop their work, despite and responding to our current circumstances. Through virtual programming and online events, MDD connects the embodied imaginations of the international arts and scholar community.

Dr. Mark DeGarmo curates the series and facilitates audience response sessions during each installment through a critical response process. DeGarmo guides discourse among the artists and audience members and encourages the public to actively participate in the development of original works-in-progress and understanding of dance as a transcultural transdisciplinary art form.

Date: Thursday, January 7th, 2021 7PM ET on Zoom*

*Zoom Link will be sent to attendees at 4PM ET the day of the performance. If a donation is made after that time, the MDD staff will send the link via email as soon as possible.

Tickets by Donation:

