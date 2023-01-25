Margie Duncan, Dancer, Actress and Manager of Debbie Reynolds Studio Dies At Age 92

Margie Duncan passed away after a brief illness on January 3, 2023 at her home in Porter Ranch, California, surrounded by her loving family. She was 92 years old.

Born September 4, 1930 to Margaret Barrett Duncan and Charles Duncan, Margie and her younger sister, Joan, grew up in Philadelphia and often spent time in Wildwood, a resort city on the New Jersey coast.

Margie's talent for music and dance was realized at a young age. She spent many years in neighborhood Catholic schools where she was chosen to dance at many local venues. An accomplished tap dancer, she kicked up her heels in Philadelphia and New York. Margie danced everywhere she could, including the prestigious Academy of Music in her hometown.

Philadelphia in the 1940s and '50s was the home of many talented folks who would go on to become famous. Margie's contemporaries included Eddie Fisher and James Darren. One of Fisher's best friends in high school, Bernie Rich, became one of Margie's first boyfriends.

After graduation from Callihan's Catholic School, Margie moved to New York City to work as a professional dancer. One night she was singing and dancing in the musical revue at the Versailles nightclub. Bernie brought Eddie Fisher and his new fiancé to see the show. Afterwards, everyone went for a late supper, where Margie met Debbie Reynolds for the first time. They looked like sisters; they were even wearing the same outfit. Bernie and Margie were married in 1955, a few months before their friends Eddie and Debbie tied the knot.

Bernie and Margie's first son, Michael, was born in 1956. One day later, Debbie gave birth to her and Eddie's first child-a little girl they named Carrie. Debbie and Margie were pregnant at the same time again in 1958. Debbie and Eddie's son, Todd, was born in late February. Three weeks later, Margie and Bernie welcomed a second boy, Mark, to their family. A third child, their daughter Elisa, arrived in 1959.

Bernie and Margie divorced in 1968. After a brief second marriage to Sheldon Kaufman, Margie devoted her life to raising her children and her work. She had many jobs in the entertainment industry, including time as an assistant to costume designers Bob Mackie and Ret Turner. She also co-produced many of the shows for the Thalians charity that benefited mental health. This group built one of the buildings at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Her friendship with Debbie lasted their whole lives. Debbie always took her family on locations, and her family included Margie and her kids. Michael, Mark, and Elisa were always on the set along with Todd and Carrie while Margie often served as a "dance-in" for Debbie. Margie worked with the choreographers to learn Debbie's routines, "dancing in" during blocking and rehearsals until the numbers were set. Then she would teach the routines to Debbie.

In The Unsinkable Molly Brown, Margie rehearsed "Ain't Down Yet" with choreographer Peter Gennaro. The number took place in the barnyard of Molly Brown's country home. At the end of rehearsing the song, Margie jumped on top of a small shed to sing the last verse while walking backwards down the thatched roof then back up, finishing the song at the front of the roof. On the last try, one of the straw shingles came loose. Margie toppled off the roof, over a log on the ground, and into the dirt. She wasn't hurt but the shingles were nailed down by the time Debbie arrived to shoot. Margie appeared in several movies, including The Singing Nun, The Second Time Around among others.

In the late 1970s, Debbie decided she wanted to create a comfortable, fun place for professional dancers and other performers to rehearse. She bought an abandoned post office on Lankershim Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley, and called on her dear friend to transform the building into a studio while Debbie was on the road.

Margie enlisted their friend, set designer Jerry Wunderlich. His design was simple, but great for dancers. The existing concrete floors were covered with rubber padding over which wood floors were installed, creating a "floating floor" on which dancers wouldn't sustain injuries from hours of rehearsal on a hard surface. The dressing rooms were clean. The hallways were lined with huge, framed movie posters. The prices were reasonable, the atmosphere professional, and privacy was assured. This attracted many stars. Michael Jackson rehearsed "Thriller" at DR Studios. Madonna, Ann-Margret, Bette Midler, and many others felt comfortable there. Margie and Debbie knew all the choreographers and talent. Margie ran DR Studios, and her and many others' hard work resulted in wonderful success.

Margie finally retired from the studio after Debbie's death in 2016. But she never lost her lust for living and having fun. In addition to exercise classes, she went ballroom dancing every week. She enjoyed going to nightclubs and theater. Margie and her son Mark, along with their dog and cat, traveled in Mark's 5-wheel RV to visit all the Western national parks.

This amazing girl from Philly relied heavily on her Catholic faith. She often talked about St. Anthony, the saint who helps find lost things-and you must remember to thank him. She lived her faith. Margie was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren, and devoted as well to her many friends.

Margie is survived by her son Michael Rich and his wife, Rachel, and their daughter, Evelyn; her son Mark Rich; and her daughter, Elisa, and her husband, John Tomasino, and their children Tony and Gina. Also, Margie's little sister, Joan Tomassie, of Brigantine, New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews.

You can take the girl out of Philly, but you can't take Philly out of the girl. Her love of life and adventure was contagious. Margie's talent and passion for living were without equal. Her kindness and humor were only matched by her devotion to her faith and family. Her life touched many others' profoundly.

Margie Duncan Celebration Of Life

San Fernando Mission Cemetery and Mortuary

11160 Stranwood Avenue

Mission Hills, CA 91345

Feb 6 - Rosary 5:30 pm

Feb 7 - Funeral 1:00pm