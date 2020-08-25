Major Conductors Partner With Ballet Icons For New Chat Series

Saturdays at 12pm PST, through September and October 2020, audiences are invited to join live 90-minute Zoom chats.

Nashville Ballet Principal Conductor and San Francisco Ballet Principal Guest Conductor Ming Luke will release Musical Point(e)s, a series of live online discussions with leading names from the worlds of ballet and classical music. Saturdays at 12pm PST, through September and October 2020, audiences are invited to join live 90-minute Zoom chats between major conductors and dancers, with Luke as moderator.



Each session will take a deep look into pivotal sections of a famous ballet, unearthing how the movement and music make it unique within the ballet repertoire. Examples include how Prokofiev's themes for Juliet grow as her character develops over the course of Romeo and Juliet, how Balanchine's Serenade is a mini-history of New York City Ballet, or how music and technique are married in the challenging classical variations and Pas de Deux of The Sleeping Beauty.



Sessions are free but space is limited. Audiences must register for live chats at mingluke.com/musical-pointes. Donations will be accepted and support participating artists and companies.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You