MOVING STORIES New Film Will Be Presented By Battery Dance

After the film screening, there will be a Q&A session with the filmmakers and Battery Dance.

Apr. 16, 2021  
Battery Dance presents Moving Stories, a documentary on dance performance, on April 29, 2021 at 7pm as part of Carnegie Hall's Voices of Hope. In this moving and inspiring documentary by Rob Fruchtman, Cornelia Ravenal, Mikael Södersten, and Wendy Sax, six diverse dancers from the acclaimed Battery Dance company travel the world, working with young people who have experienced war, poverty, sexual violence, and severe trauma as refugees.

The event is free. For more information and to register, visit https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2021/04/29/Moving-Stories-0700PM.

The goal for the dancers: to teach them the tools of choreography so that they can tell their stories through dance. With just one week until performance, the film captures the struggle, frustration, determination, and transformation of students and teachers alike.

