Lincoln Center At Home Dance Week Presents SAB Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration

The School of American Ballet (SAB) premieres recent highlights of the School's Annual Workshop Performances on Lincoln Center at Home from July 9, 2020 at 7pm ET until July 13, 2020 at 7pm ET. The program includes Justin Peck's In Creases (2018) with music by Philip Glass, the pas de deux from George Balanchine's signature Agon (2019), Jerome Robbins's sprightly Circus Polka (2018), and Balanchine's Scotch Symphony (2017).

With commentary from SAB's artistic leaders Jonathan Stafford and Kay Mazzo, distinguished alumni Justin Peck and Maria Kowroski, and senior faculty member Suki Schorer. About the School of American Ballet: The School of American Ballet's annual Workshop Performances have been a celebrated rite of passage for some of the most promising ballet students in the nation for the past 55 years and a treasured opportunity for ballet aficionados to spot "the stars of tomorrow" in their pre-professional debuts.

Founded by George Balanchine and Lincoln Kirstein in 1934, SAB is the official academy of New York City Ballet and a constituent of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. Its alumni fill the ranks of professional dance companies around the world. The 2020 Virtual Workshop Celebration is a production of the School of American Ballet. Virtual Workshop Performance Celebration, scheduled for release on June 1, has been rescheduled for July 9 at 7:00 pm ET.

