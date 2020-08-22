Limon Dance Company Members To Teach Free Dance Classes In Bryant Park

There are four remaining Saturdays, and the classes take place from 10 to 11 am.

Location: northeast corner of the lawn at Bryant Park, 42nd Street & Avenue of the Americas

AUGUST 22 - taught by Savannah Spratt - Ryan Wolfe, musician

AUGUST 29 - taught by Eric Parra - Greg Loewer, musician

SEPTEMBER 12 - taught by Eric Parra - Greg Loewer, musician

SEPTEMBER 19 - taught by Lauren Twomley - Ryan Wolfe, musician

The Limon Dance Foundation, in partnership with Bryant Park, is making dance more accessible to New York City by offering FREE classes in basic modern dance, Saturdays in August and September, on the grass in Bryant Park, 42nd Street and Avenue of the Americas. Classes are taught by members of the Limon Dance Company.

Students of all ages are welcome to join in, wearing exercise or comfortable clothes and shoes, or bare feet. Masks are mandatory this year, and the number of students will be limited. Pre-registration is not mandatory, but is advised.

