Limon Dance Company Announces Virtual Joyce season
reJOYCE week is a virtual season made to honor what would have been our 2020 Joyce Season. The virtual season will take place March 30th-April 5th through LIMÓN LIVE @limondance.
Here's what reJOYCE will consist of: In addition to daily live open classes (Monday-Saturday, 3 pm), each night an Instagram Live video will be happening on our Limón instagram (@limondance) honoring a different piece and/or collaborator of our season. The live videos will consist of a sort of Q & A situation between the collaborators and a company member. We are planning to keep each evening's event to 30-40 minutes. Below I have included an updated schedule of our reJOYCE week which includes accurate times, the theme of live video per day, as well as who is paired up with who. Additionally I have a list including each person's name and their role leading up to this week.
reJOYCE Week:
Tuesday, March 31 - Mazurkas with Logan & Savannah
7:30 pm EST
Conversation about reconstructive process
Wednesday- Orfeo with Pablo & Ty, Pablo & Lauren
7:30 pm EST
Conversation about reconstructive process
Thursday- Traitor with Dante & Mark, Dante & David
7:30 pm EST
Conversation about reconstructive process
Friday- Limón Launch with Kathryn & Nicole (tentative), Kathryn & student, or student & student (tentative)
7:30 pm EST
Conversation about creative process as well as Launch studies program
Saturday- Collaborators with Barbara, Chris & Jessica
6 pm EST
Conversation about production elements (costuming, lighting) and their role in our season
Sunday- The Future with Chafin and Gregory, Chafin and Marsha
2:00 pm EST
Conversation about creative process and things to look forward to. Dedicated to the scheduled performances this summer at ADF, where the company will premiere "Suite Donuts" by guest choreographer Chaflin Seymour, an ADF alumnus and emerging choreographer.
Company dancers and staff:
- Mariah Gravelin: Company member
- Ty Graynor: Company member
- Terrence Diablo: Company member
- Savannah Spratt: Company member
- Lauren Twomley: Company member
- David Glista: Company member
- Mark Willis: Company member
- Jessica Sgambelluri: Company member
- Gregory Hamilton: Company member
- Marsha Pierre: Company apprentice
- Frances Samson: Company member
- Joey Columbus: Company member
- Eric Parra: Company member
- Logan Kruger: Rehearsal director/ former company member, restaged Mazurkas
- Pablo Francisco Ruvalcaba: Former company member, restaged Orfeo
- Dante Puleio: Former company member, restaged Traitor
- Kathryn Alter: Former company member, Training Programs Director
- Barbara Erin: Costume designer
- Christopher Chambers: Lighting designer
- Chafin Seymour: Guest choreographer