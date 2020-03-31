Limon Dance Company Announces Virtual Joyce season

reJOYCE week is a virtual season made to honor what would have been our 2020 Joyce Season. The virtual season will take place March 30th-April 5th through LIMÓN LIVE @limondance.

Here's what reJOYCE will consist of: In addition to daily live open classes (Monday-Saturday, 3 pm), each night an Instagram Live video will be happening on our Limón instagram (@limondance) honoring a different piece and/or collaborator of our season. The live videos will consist of a sort of Q & A situation between the collaborators and a company member. We are planning to keep each evening's event to 30-40 minutes. Below I have included an updated schedule of our reJOYCE week which includes accurate times, the theme of live video per day, as well as who is paired up with who. Additionally I have a list including each person's name and their role leading up to this week.

reJOYCE Week:

Tuesday, March 31 - Mazurkas with Logan & Savannah

7:30 pm EST

Conversation about reconstructive process

Wednesday- Orfeo with Pablo & Ty, Pablo & Lauren

7:30 pm EST

Conversation about reconstructive process

Thursday- Traitor with Dante & Mark, Dante & David

7:30 pm EST

Conversation about reconstructive process

Friday- Limón Launch with Kathryn & Nicole (tentative), Kathryn & student, or student & student (tentative)

7:30 pm EST

Conversation about creative process as well as Launch studies program

Saturday- Collaborators with Barbara, Chris & Jessica

6 pm EST

Conversation about production elements (costuming, lighting) and their role in our season

Sunday- The Future with Chafin and Gregory, Chafin and Marsha

2:00 pm EST

Conversation about creative process and things to look forward to. Dedicated to the scheduled performances this summer at ADF, where the company will premiere "Suite Donuts" by guest choreographer Chaflin Seymour, an ADF alumnus and emerging choreographer.

Company dancers and staff:

Mariah Gravelin: Company member

Ty Graynor: Company member

Terrence Diablo: Company member

Savannah Spratt: Company member

Lauren Twomley: Company member

David Glista: Company member

Mark Willis: Company member

Jessica Sgambelluri: Company member

Gregory Hamilton: Company member

Marsha Pierre: Company apprentice

Frances Samson: Company member

Joey Columbus: Company member

Eric Parra: Company member

Logan Kruger: Rehearsal director/ former company member, restaged Mazurkas

Pablo Francisco Ruvalcaba: Former company member, restaged Orfeo

Dante Puleio: Former company member, restaged Traitor

Kathryn Alter: Former company member, Training Programs Director

Barbara Erin: Costume designer

Christopher Chambers: Lighting designer

Chafin Seymour: Guest choreographer





