LAMBI THE CALL OF FREEDOM Performs At The Center At West Park's Evolution Festival September 21- 23

Experience the Journey of Lambi: "The Call of Freedom" at the Center at West Park's Evolution Festival in 2023

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Musicians of the New York City Ballet Orchestra to Rally for a Fair Contract in Front of L Photo 1 Musicians of the New York City Ballet Orchestra to Rally for a Fair Contract in Front of Lincoln Center on Opening Night
Patti LuPone, Vanessa Williams & Joshua Henry to Perform at New York City Ballet's 2023 Fa Photo 2 Patti LuPone & More to Perform at NYCB's 2023 Fall Gala
DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature Jason Mraz, Barry Williams & More Photo 3 DANCING WITH THE STARS to Feature Jason Mraz & More
The Joffrey Ballet Welcomes Five New Dancers To The Company Photo 4 The Joffrey Ballet Welcomes Five New Dancers To The Company

LAMBI THE CALL OF FREEDOM Performs At The Center At West Park's Evolution Festival September 21- 23

LAMBI THE CALL OF FREEDOM Performs At The Center At West Park's Evolution Festival September 21- 23

THE CENTER AT WEST PARK (CWP), the Upper West Side's cultural hub for diverse, engaging, and boundary-pushing performing arts, announces the performances of Lambi "The Call of Freedom, a new interactive performance from Franck Muhel Dance Ensemble, as part of the 2023 Evolution Festival, a multi-disciplinary performance festival featuring three original works-in-progress of theater, dance, and music by NYC-based artists. Lambi runs September 21-23, 2023, with performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30pm, with an additional performance on Saturday at 2pm. Tickets are available at www.centeratwestpark.org/evolution-festival-2023

Lambi is the journey of a determined slave who escapes a plantation in the West Indies in search of justice. Through his long haul, he travels from various Caribbean islands and reaches New York, the land of freedom. This rebirth of his soul consecrates a singular destiny which is also that of humanity. In the end, dignity, courage and strength prevail and are the framework of this spectacular show.

The Lambi (creole word for conch shell), transformed into a wind instrument, was used during slavery for unification, communication and the slave revolution. Choreographer Franck Muhel, in memory of enslaved women and men of these painful and historic times, invites us to travel via music and dance through the islands of the Caribbean, showcasing traditional French Caribbean folkloric dances (Mazurka, Bele, Gwoka, Afro-Cuban) passing through Cuba and bringing the evolution and journey to what we know today as Mambo and Salsa dance.

Lead artist Franck Muhel is the Executive Producer of Salsa the Celebration, an all-star and music extravaganza at the Manhattan Center with Eddie Torres The Mambo King, Mitch Frohman, Frankie Morales among others, sponsored by American Airlines and Martinique with charitable contributions going to Haitian earthquake victims. Franck has performed on stage with internationally acclaimed orchestras including: The Mambo Legends Orchestra (formerly of Tito Puente), Eddie Torres and his Mambo Kings Orchestra, Orlando Marin Orchestra, Mitch Frohman and the Bronx Horns, Bobby Sanabria, The Jimmy Bosch Orchestra, The Latin Jazz Quartet, and at New York's major venues including Lincoln Center, The Apollo Theater, Manhattan Center, Lehman Center, Summer stage, Teatro Latea. He was featured as a dancer in the movie In The Heights.

CWP's 2023 Evolution Festival is curated by artists Nick Browne, Haruna Lee, and Sloan Pearson, and features new works by Christian Flynn, Franck Muhel Dance Ensemble, and Sheer Spectacle. The festival will run at The Center at West Park from September 14 to 30, 2023. The festival is line produced by Madelyn Paquette, stage managed by Jamie Chen and Dailee Morrone, and production managed by Merie McCown.

The 2023 Evolution Festival is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

The Center at West Park is located at 165 West 86th Street, at the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and 86th Street, with access to the 86th street stops on the 1, C, and B subway lines. For more information and tickets, visit www.centeratwestpark.org/evolution-festival-2023.

The Center at West Park (CWP) is a secular, 501(c)3 not-for-profit community performing arts center based in the historic West Park Presbyterian Church, a New York City landmark on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The mission of the Center at West Park is to build a more inclusive and intergenerational community with equal access to the arts for New York City. From its Upper West Side neighborhood location, CWP presents diverse, engaging, and boundary-pushing artistic and cultural programming; provides affordable performance, rehearsal, and event space to artists and community members; develops mentorship programs connecting established and emerging artists; and preserves the West Park Presbyterian Church's historic edifice. CWP aims to create and maintain a vibrant cultural hub, a forum for conversations and connections that transcend barriers to address the important issues facing our society today, to promote social responsibility, and to build an inclusive and diverse community.



RELATED STORIES - Dance

1
Choreographer Miro Magloire to Open New Chamber Ballets 2023-24 Season This Month Photo
Choreographer Miro Magloire to Open New Chamber Ballet's 2023-24 Season This Month

Magloire's New Chamber Ballet will be performing on September 22nd and 23rd. Don't miss this exciting ballet performance!

2
92nd Street Ys 2023/24 Harkness Dance Center Season to Open With Dorrance Dance Photo
92nd Street Y's 2023/24 Harkness Dance Center Season to Open With Dorrance Dance

The 92nd Street Y, New York's Harkness Dance Center kicks off its 2023/24 season with Dorrance Dance, showcasing two world premieres in the iconic Kaufmann Concert Hall.

3
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park and Upstate Films to Co-Present LIFT This Month Photo
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park and Upstate Films to Co-Present LIFT This Month

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park and Upstate Films co-present LIFT on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7 pm, at Starr Cinema in Rhinebeck NY.

4
VIDEO: NYC Ballets Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchines STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a D Photo
VIDEO: NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance

'Every time you dance it, it has to be alive,' Daniel Ulbricht insists in discussing the Third Campaign of Stars and Stripes, George Balanchine's ode to America. Watch Ulbricht's expertise in building energy and camaraderie onstage while delivering a 'white glove treatment' that maintains the choreography's polish for future interpreters' benefit.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance Video
NYC Ballet's Daniel Ulbricht on George Balanchine's STARS AND STRIPES: Anatomy of a Dance
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Video
Watch John Waters Receive a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
View all Videos

Dance SHOWS