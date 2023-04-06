Julie Karn Joins Brian Friedman Company

Acclaimed Canadian dancer Julie Karn has joined famed choreographer Brian Friedman's Faux Riche Entertainment which will be touring in the United States and Canada this fall as part of the RADIX Dance Convention, a dance competition for ages 5 and over.

"I'm thrilled to join Brian and his amazing company as principal dancer," Karn said. "It's a great opportunity to share Brian's vision and creativity along with my own talents in this compelling new tour that will stretch from coast to coast."

Friedman, who is heading the tour for RADIX, is one of the dance world's top choreographers, having worked with such music artists as Michael Jackson, Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Celine Dion, Janet Jackson, Prince, Christina Aguilera and many others. RADIX is known for its unique workshop classes which aim to deliver training in both fundamental dance techniques and today's most cutting-edge styles. The company also features its renowned dance competition where versatility is encouraged and rewarded.

As principal dancer and assistant choreographer, Karn will draw on her past experience in modern dance and ballet as she takes to the stage to share her talents with unique and talented dancers from around the country.

Having danced since the age of 2, Karn began her professional dance career at 14 when she began appearing in a number of television shows, films, music videos, musicals and live performances, earning her much acclaim. Besides her stage work, she danced in the Netflix series "Grand Army" as well as last year's "Sneakerella," a film from the Walt Disney Co. where she portrayed a dancer. She has also appeared in Canada's popular talent show series "The Next Star," where she was a featured dancer alongside various contestants.

"Working on 'The Next Star' was a great opportunity to teach and learn from so many talented choreographers and young dancers," she said. "It really inspired me to pursue dancing with a greater fervor than ever before to reach my full potential."

She has also performed live with Nick Jonas, Jason Derulo, Cascada, Shawn Desman, Serena Ryder, Kira Isabella, KC Roberts and the Live Revolution, while also performing in China for the "Dear Life Asia Tour" with artist Danny Fernandes as both a dancer and choreographer.

Moreover, for the past 9 years she has been an ambassador for "Inside Dance Magazine," allowing her to make public appearances and share her passion and knowledge of dance with students across North America.

Even as she danced professionally, Karn was able to earn her Masters Degree in Human Health and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Guelph along with her HBA in Kinesiology at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Besides dancing Karn also played professional soccer for FF USV Jena in the top women's league in Germany and most recently for ASA Tel-Aviv in Israel, before returning to dancing in recent years.

"I always had an affinity for dancing and athletics," she said. "Soccer in some ways, is an expression of the physicality and athleticism involved in dancing which perfectly compliments that aspect of my life."

