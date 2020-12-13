Following 7 months of careful Planning, Monitoring, and Venue Safety Innovations, the Board of Jonah Bokaer Arts Foundation has carefully come together under the guidance of a special ice Chair, Helen Yee Little, to reinvent the kind, size, type, and manner of convening safely for what had been counted upon as the highly anticipated annual Dance Gala of New York City nonprofits.

MINI GALAS are now born, thanks to this leadership of what is often referred to as "the peerless Board for Dance in America."

With full innovations in venue safety, and for small, discrete, healthy, and targeted numbers, MINI GALAS for a maximum of 10 people shall convene in the private, spacious, and sanitized homes of "Legendary Hostesses" of New York, the Hudson Valley, and the Hamptons society, in order to benefit the organization's nonprofit programs - which have remained resilient during our unprecedented times.

With safe formats that are as inventive as each Legendary Hostess herself, our Theory Of Change for MINI GALAS involves the following, as you plan your Dance Card for this autumn of optimism in the state:

+ Groups of 10, Socially Distanced

+ Accommodated in spacious and renowned private homes

+ Price Point for our times: $1,000 Gift this year ($900 Tax Deductible) + 1-Night-Only Site Specific Solo, by our Founder

+ A Safe & Distanced Dinner, with no exposure,

+ Extraordinary Company

+ A "Touchless" Experience

+ Custom Gift Bag

+ Custom Cuisine

+ Safe Check Ins

To reserve in advance (required), please donate at the Link below: https://jonahbokaer.secure.force.com/ticket/#/instances/a0F1S00000EM96uUAD

For questions about MINI GALAS and the nonprofit organization: development@jonahbokaer.net