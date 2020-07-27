Jessica Jennings/Ripple Effect Artists Present International Dance Event Online

Jessica Jennings, founding member of Ripple Effect Artists, Inc. has kicked off a video dance project featuring over 30 dancers and actors, spanning the globe from Alaska to Italy. Together with LÎLA- Dance Alchemy For The Soul and Mare Nostrum Elements, these artists are utilising cinema and 'dance theatre' to respond to the chaos of 2020.

Connected in isolation, the narrative is to simply rise from bed and get out the door. Easy enough on most days - but what about the bad days? What about the pandemic days? The 4-minute video is set to "Blackbird" by the Beatles, arranged newly by MAC Award winning music director and composer Mark Janas featuring MAC award-winning vocalist Julie Reyburn, Ritt Henn and David Ballard; produced by Concrete Haven.

The lead choreographers are Kristen Mangione and Jessica Jennings, who have also broken the movements into an elaborate shot-list.. Cinematographers are acting as their own camera operator. Filmmaker Victor Gallo has the difficult task of collecting and editing the mountain of footage.

The video is currently in development and scheduled to premiere at the end of August. The team feels this project will generate a feeling of 'hope' or 'rising from despair.' Stay tuned! Follow https://rippleeffectartists.com/

