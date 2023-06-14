Janet Rollé Resigns From American Ballet Theater

The New York Times reports that the American Ballet Theater has announced that Janet Rollé, the chief executive and executive director of the company, has resigned just a week before the start of their summer season. Rollé, who played a crucial role in navigating ABT through the challenges of the pandemic, has chosen not to disclose the reasons behind her departure but mentioned her intention to focus on serving corporate and nonprofit boards.

"It has been a privilege to lead such a storied company during such a crucial period of time, and I am grateful for this experience. I would like to extend my sincerest best wishes to A.B.T. as they embark on this new chapter..." said Rollé.

During the interim period, ABT's artistic director, Susan Jaffe, a former Ballet Theater ballerina who assumed the position in December, will serve as the interim executive director until a suitable successor for Rollé is found.

ABT is set to kick off its season at the Metropolitan Opera House in just a week, with the highly anticipated New York premiere of Christopher Wheeldon's Like Water for Chocolate.