James Cousins Company Announces Online Premieres Of Three Dance Works For Camera

James Cousins Company has announced the online premiere of a series of short films specially re-choreographed for camera, featuring a full-length version of the acclaimed duet Within Her Eyes and new releases The Secret of Having It All and Clothes to Cover.

Premiering on James Cousins Company Facebook the films will be available at:

10am Wednesday 6 May: Within Her Eyes. The film will also feature as part of Nottingham Lakeside Arts' online programme #inwithLakeside and #WeAreUoN

10am Wednesday 13 May: The Secret of Having It All

10am Wednesday 20 May: Clothes to Cover

James Cousins Company creates high quality, compelling dance productions across a range of scales which inspire and entertain audiences worldwide by transporting them into unique worlds on stage, screen and beyond.

Within Her Eyes (15m14secs) is a compelling duet, set to a score by Seymour Milton, where the female dancer never touches the floor. It is based on the stage production Within Her Eyes (formally There We Have Been) originally produced by Re:Bourne for the inaugural New Adventures Choreographer Award Showcase which James won in 2012. In 2016, James Cousins Company and SCRATCH produced the film with dancers Lisa Welham and Aaron Vickers. The film is now part of the GCSE dance syllabus.

Based on the stage production of the same name, The Secret of Having It All (2m30secs) delves into our moments of choice, set to a specially created score by Torben Lars Sylvest and spoken word by Sabrina Mahfouz. It follows dancer George Frampton as she fights to understand, it's not about ending at all but finding a whole other way of being... and beginning again.

Clothes to Cover (2m32secs) sees dancers Amy Hollingsworth and Meshach Henry entwine and connect through layers of clothing. Made in response to poetry by British-Egyptian writer Sabrina Mahfouz (The History of Water in the Middle East) the movement is set to an original composition by GAIKA (Noughts + Crosses).

Each premiere will be launched with an accompanying creative task specifically aimed at GCSE, BTEC and A' level students to link with their scheme of work and home learning.

James Cousins Company was set up in 2014 by James and Creative Producer Francesca Moseley. It is the vehicle through which James explores new ideas with his team of internationally renowned dancers and collaborators. At the company's heart is a rich a participation and insight programme, driven by James' passion for nurturing and enabling young talent to grow. Since winning the inaugural New Adventures Choreographer Award in 2011, James has quickly made his mark on the dance world; recognised by Time Out magazine as one of the future faces of dance and with a string of high-profile international commissions already to his name.





