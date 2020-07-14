Jakob Feyferlik Announced As New Principal Dancer Of Dutch National Ballet

The young Austrian dancer Jakob Feyferlik will be joining Dutch National Ballet as a principal at the 27th July 2020. Feyferlik is currently a principal dancer with Vienna State Ballet. Last September he made his debut with Dutch National Ballet as a guest artist at the annual Gala, dancing Hans van Manens Trois Gnossiennes together with Igone de Jongh and in December he was a guest artist, dancing the role of the prince in The Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

Jakob Feyferlik: "I am very excited to join the Dutch National Ballet as a principal dancer. After 7 years dancing at the Vienna State Ballet and graduating at the School in Vienna, I was ready to start a new chapter in my life. A dancers career is very short and I want to experience new opportunities in another country with new people and different teachers/choreographers, to explore my artistry.

Dutch National Ballet is one of the leading ballet companies in the world, I was always following the company over the past years. Luckily, during the last season (2019/20) I got the opportunity to guest with the Company in the Opening Gala and Nutcracker and the Mouse King.

After the series of performances I was sure that I would love to join Dutch National Ballet and that I could identify myself with the repertoire. I am looking forward to face the new challenge."

Ted Brandsen, director Dutch National Ballet: "Jakob Feyferik is an exceptional dancer, who became principal in Vienna at an early age. He has beautiful classic lines, a strong technique, is a good partner and a versatile artist. A real asset to our company! After his successful guest appearance in Nutcracker and the Mouse King last year, I am happy to welcome Jakob into Dutch National Ballet this season."

Born in Vienna, Austria, Jakob, currently aged 23, trained at the Vienna Conservatory's Department of Ballet as well as at the Ballet Academy of the Vienna State Opera. He joined the Vienna State Ballet in 2013 and, in 2016, was promoted to Soloist. In February 2019, he was promoted to Principal following a performance of Rudolf Nureyev's Swan Lake at the Vienna State Opera House.

Jakob has appeared as guest artist with numerous European and other international ballet companies including Dutch National Ballet.

Jakob has been the recipient of a number of awards including 2nd place at Premio Roma Danza (2012), 3rd place at the 4th International Ballet Competition in Beijing, China (2012), the Karl Musil Memorial Award (2014), and the Sponsorship Award of the Ballett Club Wiener Staatsoper & Volksoper (2016).

