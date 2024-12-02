Includive THE EXTRAORDINARY NUTCRACKER Premieres At Calderwood Pavilion This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A diverse cast of dancers, including performers with Down Syndrome, take the stage at Boston's Calderwood Pavilion this December 7 & 8.

United Dance Company returns this holiday season with The Extraordinary Nutcracker. This year marks a significant milestone as the production moves to the Calderwood Pavilion in Boston, taking a bold step in making inclusion mainstream.

The Extraordinary Nutcracker has become a beloved holiday tradition across Massachusetts, captivating audiences of all ages with its heartwarming narrative and unique artistry. This innovative retelling of the a holiday classic features a dynamic cast of professional dancers of all abilities, a testament to United Dance Company's commitment to showcasing excellence and breaking boundaries in dance.

Choreographed by Gianni Di Marco and accompanied by the timeless music of P.I. Tchaikovsky and Fraser Campbell, the performance promises an unforgettable journey into the origin of the Nutcracker. Families will follow the heroine on her adventure to save her loved one, brought to life through vibrant storytelling and exquisite choreography.

The move to Calderwood Pavilion is a defining moment for United Dance Company, underscoring the organization's mission to amplify inclusion in mainstream spaces.

“At United Dance Company, we believe in the power of representation and excellence,” said Boris Richir, Director of United Dance. “Our dancers are professionals, and this move to Calderwood Pavilion reflects our dedication to honoring their artistry with the respect and stage they deserve.”

All United Dance Company performers are paid for their work, setting a standard for inclusion and equity in the arts. The company's approach ensures every dancer, regardless of ability, receives the professional recognition they've earned.

