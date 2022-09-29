Ice Theatre Of New York To Participate In Inaugural Dick Button Festival Of Artistic Skating

Ice Theatre of New York will participate in the Inaugural Dick Button Festival of Artistic Skating on October 1 & 2, 2022 in Lake Placid, NY. An epicenter of figure skating for nearly a century, Lake Placid is where its artistry and athleticism thrive. Celebrate one of skating's greatest heroes, Olympic champion Dick Button, with an ITNY choreographic workshop and performances of Of Water and Ice, Take Five, and When Atoms Embrace. There will be additional workshops and live presentations from Ice Dance International, World Figure and Fancy Skating, Next Ice Age, American Ice Theatre, and Joyskate Productions.

One ticket includes access to the performance, workshops and clinics over the entire weekend. For those participating in on-ice sections, you must purchase the on-ice ticket (includes waiver). Tickets are free for children (ages 6 & under), $15 for juniors & teens (ages 7-19), $20 for seniors (ages 65+), $25 for adults (ages 20-65), and $50 for VIP access. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit lakeplacidlegacysites.com/event/artistic-skating-festival.

"As the first non-profit ice dance company in the nation, it is an honor to participate in the Dick Button Festival of Artistic Skating. I certainly hope this will become an annual event where like-minded ice artists can present and perform." said ITNY Founder and Artistic Director, Moira North.

Saturday, October 1

Lake Placid Center for the Arts

5pm-7pm | Presentations, film and Q&A

Sunday, October 2

Olympic Center, 1932 Jack Shea Arena

10am-2:30pm | Workshops/Demonstrations - ITNY's Choreo Lab will be at approx. 1:30PM

2:45pm-4:45pm | Artistic Skating Show

5pm-6pm | Clinic (All regional skaters welcome, must have skates to participate)

About Ice Theatre of New York

Founded by Moira North, ITNY's mission is to celebrate and advance dance on ice as a performance art. Through its performances in both traditional and site-specific venues, ITNY presents ice dance that helps to open one's eyes to seeing skating in new and unexpected ways. ITNY was the very first ice dance company to receive dance program funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. icetheatre.org ITNY is supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council, and NYC Council Member Shaun Abreu and by Dance/NYC'S Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund. Additionally, ITNY receives funding from Bloomberg Philanthropies, Lisa McGraw Figure Skating Foundation, the Will Sears Foundation, and its generous private patrons.

MOIRA NORTH (Founder/Artistic Director)-Named one of the 25 Most Influential Names in Figure Skating by International Figure Skating Magazine, Moira has been a driving force in the development of figure skating as a performing art. Since founding ITNY in 1984, she has developed ITNY's professional ice dance ensemble, has commissioned renowned dance choreographers to make new works for the company, has worked to integrate contemporary dance into ice dance, and has inspired the founding of dance companies on ice in other parts of the world..

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

For biographies of the performers, please go to icetheatre.org/performers.html