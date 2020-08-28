Huntsville Ballet Company Cancels All Performances Through the End of 2020

The company is also asking all who can to donate to their GoFundMe.

To ensure the health and safety of our patrons, dancers, employees and students, Huntsville Ballet has made the decision to cancel all performances in 2020.

As a non-profit organization, Huntsville Ballet Company relies entirely on grants, donations, sponsorships and ticket revenue from performances.

"We have worked very hard to build the ballet to its current level and we will strive to provide top quality professional dance to the Huntsville community," the company said in a statement.

The company is also asking that all who are able help to make this desire a reality and Help Bridge the Ballet into a Brighter Future by contributing to their GoFundMe campaign. Interested parties can donate here.

