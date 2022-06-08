Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Welcomes Six New Company Dancers

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC), led by Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, introduces six new artists joining their main company, each highly accomplished in contemporary dance. Aaron Choate, Morgan Clune, Jack Henderson, Shota Miyoshi, Cyrie Topete and Matt Wenckowski, will all join the company for its 45th season.



"I am proud to welcome these dynamic and exciting young artists to the HSDC family as we charge ahead into our 45th anniversary season," said Fisher-Harrell. "While we continue to push the boundaries of what contemporary dance is and can be, these bold artists embody my vision of a more accessible and diverse future while upholding the excellence HSDC is known for."



Aaron Choate (they/them) was born in Lexington, Kentucky and is a recent graduate of The Juilliard School class of 2022. After studying at Diana Evan's School of Dance in Kentucky, they were named a 2018 Presidential Scholar in the Arts and a YoungArts Gold Medalist. During their time at Juilliard, they worked with renowned choreographers such as Jamar Roberts, Bobbi Jene Smith, Ohad Naharin, and Justin Peck. Last summer, they received the George J. Jakab Grant Award from Juilliard to create their first fully realized collaborative dance film. Upon graduation, they were awarded the Juilliard Career Advancement Fellowship.



Morgan Clune (she/her) is originally from Barrington, Illinois and graduated from The Chicago Academy for the Arts in 2018. She went on to receive her BFA in dance from The Juilliard School in 2022. She was recognized as a National YoungArts Winner in New York for Contemporary dance in 2018. At Juilliard, Clune performed works by Ohad Naharin, Aszure Barton, Bobbi Jene Smith, Justin Peck, and more. Clune was awarded the Martha Hill Prize upon graduation for her achievement and leadership in dance as well as a Juilliard Career Advancement Fellowship for her promise as an entrepreneur and engagement in the arts.



Jack Henderson (he/him) grew up in Livermore, California, where he began dancing at his local dance studio, Tiffany's Dance Academy. He attended summer intensives and workshops during this time, including San Francisco Ballet, Dutch National Ballet, and Hubbard Street intensives. In 2017, he moved to Vancouver, BC to attend Arts Umbrella's pre-graduate program under the direction of Artemis Gordon. In 2018, Henderson joined the graduate program at Arts Umbrella, performing repertoire and new creations by Crystal Pite, Lukas Timulak, Amos Bental, Ihsan Rustem, and Jonathan E. Alsberry, to name a few.



Shota Miyoshi (he/him), a native of Japan, started to train in jazz and ballet at Nakura Jazz Dance Studio. He received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Dance from SUNY Purchase college in 2022. He has performed works by Norbert De La Cruz III, Jamar Roberts, Martin Løfsnes, Doug Varone, George Balanchine, Martha Graham and José Limón. Additional training includes MOVE|NYC|'s S.W.E.A.T and Paul Taylor Summer Intensive.



Cyrie Topete (she/her) is from Peoria, Arizona, where she trained in competitive dance at age thirteen. She then graduated from The Juilliard School where she received her BFA. Topete was given the FENDI Vanguard Award and is a YoungArts winner. She also attended programs including the Jacob's Pillow Contemporary Program, B12 in Berlin, Germany, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and more. She has also performed works by Crystal Pite, Ohad Naharin, Bobbi Jene Smith, Peter Chu, Justin Peck, Aszure Barton, Jenn Freeman, and Jamar Roberts.



Matt Wenckowski (he/him) is from St. Charles, Illinois, where he received his early training at Moves Dance Studio in North Aurora. As a competitive dancer with Excel Dance Productions, he was awarded the national title Senior Mr. Adrenaline at the age of 17. Wenckowski joined the Joffrey Academy of Dance's pre-professional and trainee programs under the direction of Alexei Kremnev and Anna Reznik, performing with the Joffrey in The Nutcracker as well as in pieces created for the Joffrey Academy. He has studied on scholarship at Lou Conte Dance Studio under the guidance of Claire Bataille. In 2013, Wenckowski joined DanceWorks Chicago under the direction of Julie Nakagawa where he had the privilege of touring nationally and internationally, performing a variety of contemporary works. In 2015 he joined the Grand Rapids Ballet and remained there until 2022 working under both Patricia Barker and James Sofranko. It was there he danced soloist roles in both classical and contemporary works, dancing in full length ballets and as well as new and remounted works.



Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's Season 45: Sapphire Season will premiere during the fall at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E Randolph St). Tickets will be available at harristheaterchicago.org or by calling 312-334-7777. The complete season announcement will be revealed in July 2022.