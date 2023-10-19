High Demand Anticipated for Texas Ballet Theater's THE NUTCRACKER Following Sold-Out DRACULA Performances

After selling out recent Dracula performances, Texas Ballet Theater, North Texas' premiere professional ballet company, anticipates high demand for its seasonal production of Ben Stevenson's The Nutcracker. Patrons can enjoy the whimsical ballet Nov. 24 through Dec. 24 in both Dallas and Fort Worth. Texas Ballet Theater advises the community to purchase tickets early, as tickets are selling faster than in previous seasons.

"The speed at which tickets for Dracula sold indicates a growing enthusiasm for our productions," said Vanessa Logan, Executive Director. "We expect The Nutcracker to follow suit, especially given its seasonal popularity and sold-out performances last year."

This winter, Ben Stevenson's The Nutcracker will take place from Nov. 24 to Dec. 3 at The Winspear Opera House on the Campus of the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and Dec. 8-24 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. "This production embodies the magical spirit of the holiday season, complete with captivating choreography and timeless music. It's an experience that brings joy to audiences of all ages," stated Tim O'Keefe, Artistic Director.

"We urge our patrons to secure their seats early, especially those interested in key dates or specific seating arrangements," added Vanessa Logan, Executive Director.

For more information about The Nutcracker, including specific performance dates and locations, and to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or contact the Texas Ballet Theater Box Office. Ticket prices begin as low as $25.

Founded in 1961, Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) is a non-profit, fully professional ballet company whose mission is to create, present and tour world-class ballet, from classical to cutting-edge, and promote its appreciation, accessibility and technical mastery among students, pre-professionals and audiences of all ages. TBT is the only arts organization to serve as a resident company in two venues: AT&T Performing Arts Center in Dallas and Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. For more information about TBT, visit www.texasballettheater.org.