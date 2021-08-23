Henning Rübsam to Teach Dance History/Appreciation Course on 'Iconic Dance Partnerships'

HENNING RÜBSAM, choreographer and artistic director of SENSEDANCE, will teach a dance history/appreciation course for the general public on "ICONIC DANCE PARTNERSHIPS".

12 classes Thursdays, September 16 - December 9

$440

(also 10 class option ending the week before Thanksgiving at $390)

5:30pm - 7:00pm

Classes to be held in location in the Lincoln Center area.

Live, in person (with proof of vaccination).

Additionally, some live performances will be offered for free and others with a discount. Participation in live events is optional. Students who observe the holiday on Sept. 16 will have the opportunity to attend a make up class.

"Iconic Dance Partnerships"

** No class on dance partnerships would be complete without the inclusion of Ginger Rogers and Fred Astaire, undoubtedly the most iconic dancing couple in the history of film. What are the secrets of their successful connection?

** Did the fabulous Nicholas Brothers negotiate their joined careers?

** How did Nureyev and Fonteyn manage to bridge a significant age gap to form their union on stage?

** Learn how world champions Tai Babilonia and Randy Gardner broke Soviet dominance in figure skating and marvel at married dance power couple Carmen de Lavallade and Geoffrey Holder.

** Marcia Haydee and Richard Cragun inspired and ignited John Cranko's creations in Stuttgart's "Tanzwunder" while in New York Alwin Nikolais formulated his movement philosophy with the help of partner Murray Louis.

** The mother and father of American Modern Dance, Ruth St. Denis and Ted Shawn, will be another featured topic of the course, as Rübsam is staging and coaching Shawn's "Floor Plastique" for dancers of the Limón Institute to be performed at the Theatre at St. Jeans, 150 E. 76th St. September 30 through October 3. (contact www.brownpapertickets.com for tickets)

This course features video viewing assignments incorporating sublime moments of dance history as well as interviews with guest artists who will be open to take questions from class participants. Guests TBA.

For Questions or Registration Message Rübsam via Instagram "sensedancer" or at hrubsam@huntersoe.org to register and for payment options.

Henning Rübsam is the choreographer of NYC-based SENSEDANCE and will celebrate the company's 30th anniversary season in 2022. He implemented a dance history/appreciation program for the general public at his alma mater JUILLIARD, where he has taught for fifteen years. He holds a master's degree in dance education from Hunter College, is on faculty at Fordham University, and writes about dance for various publications, including The Hudson Review and The Dance Enthusiast. Henning trained at the Hamburg Opera Ballet School and toured with many ensembles, including the Limón Dance Company and Alwin Nikolais & Murray Louis Dance. He counts artists Beverly Blossom and Eva Evdokimova among his mentors.

