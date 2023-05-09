Heidi Duckler Dance Presents TIME FOR A SLOW DANCE

Performances are on May 20th, 2023 from 4:30 to 6:00pm.

Los Angeles dance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents Time for a Slow Dance, a community arts performance that will take place at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital Campus on May 20th, 2023 from 4:30 to 6:00pm.

The event will begin with an interactive walking parade across the hospital campus, led by HDD artists, musicians and A Place Called Home students. The main performance at the Jacqueline Avant Children and Family Center will feature choreography by Heidi Duckler exploring sensorial movement focused on deep noticing and listening practice that connects us to our immediate surroundings, featuring dancers Raymond Ejiofer, Jessica Emmauel, Ashley Robicheaux, and Sasha Rivero alongside a live four-piece band led by Dwight Trible. The event will conclude with a panel discussion between Heidi Duckler, artists, and audience members followed by a reception with light refreshments.

This creative and nurturing experience combines health, wellness, and endurance to engage our imagination during mental health awareness month. The event is free and open to the public, and continues Heidi Duckler Dance's long term partnerships with MLK Jr. Community Hospital and A Place Called Home.

Time for a Slow Dance is made possible by support from California Arts Council, CD9, the Office of Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell, the Los Angeles Department of Mental Health, Proposition 63 California Mental Health Services Act, and the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health's (LACDMH) "Take Action for Mental Health LA" initiative.




