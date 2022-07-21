Heidi Duckler Dance Announces A Call for Artists For Ebb & Flow: Culver City

Los Angeles-based performance company Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) announces a call for artists to participate in their beloved Ebb & Flow festival at the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook in Culver City on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11, 2022. Ebb & Flow is a free, site-specific community festival of talented local artists integrating dance, visual arts, music, and technology, focusing on climate change and its impact on the environment and our health.

We are looking for 7 experienced art makers of varying disciplines (performance art, visual art, design, theater, mixed media, choreography, music and poetry) to create installations and performances of 8-10 minutes duration that explore the relationship between nature, humanity, and our changing environment, Audiences will walk on a designated trail and stop to observe the situated offerings. Works will be performed and viewed multiple times in a row to account for this structure.

Artists will receive a set stipend for their work and participation, plus a bonus from a fundraiser hosted by Heidi Duckler Dance. Heidi Duckler Dance will provide audio production equipment and market the event in a collaborative spirit. This is the third year of this successful festival and we welcome people from all disciplines and cultures who are interested in exploring this significant topic.

Complete the application here: https://forms.gle/zVkHFjn5C54hfGnL8