HYPEHOP Delivers A Virtual Dance Community For Kids

HypeHop Dance, a new virtual dance community for kids, has sashayed its way into the virtual dance space... and kids and parents alike are counting their lucky stars.

I recently heard a frazzled mother of 3 say, "after a month of having my children at home, I can confidently say all teachers deserve 20 million dollars per year".

Our new normal has put extra stress on parents to shape-shift into a parent/teacher/cruise director hybrid. Extracurricular activities have been cancelled, and parents have been tasked with picking up all the pieces. For even the most creative and patient parents, they are simply running out of things to do with their kids.

Enter HypeHop Dance! HypeHop was started by Liza Brody, a former Event Marketer at Verizon. She saw the need in our socially-distanced culture to engage kids at home in a fun, healthy, and innovative way. HypeHop is for ages 6+ and open to all abilities.

"Our main goal is to provide time for kids to be kids and have fun with dance while giving parents a momentary breather", said Liza.

HypeHop offers a variety of services all centered around virtual dance classes. Options include one-on-one virtual dance classes, virtual group dance classes, virtual birthday parties, and special virtual masterclasses taught by Broadway performers.

Scheduled for this Saturday, May 30 at 11 am EST is a Newsies masterclass with Jeremy Greenbaum, who played the role of "Davey" on Broadway.

Liza believes strongly in the power of arts education for all, and is excited to bring the magic of dance right to your living room!

