HAMILTON Dance Captain And Original Cast Member Morgan Marcell Offers Live Masterclass

On December 5, 2020 The SYJCC brings Hamilton Dance Captain and original cast member Morgan Marcell to their youth theater company TACSY for an exclusive live and in person Masterclass. In this 2 hour Hamilton masterclass, learn how to combine lyrics and original choreography, audition smarter and become a more desirable artist by honing all three of the triple threats.

Morgan is an actor, dancer and director based in New York. Shortly after moving to the city, Morgan opened Hamilton on Broadway (OBC, Peggy Maria Cover, Dance Captain) and went on to originate musicals such as Bandstand and most recently, Moulin Rouge. She can be seen in the FX series Fosse/Verdon and also worked behind the camera as assistant choreographer to Andy Blankenbuehler. Morgan believes movement can tell powerful stories and her approach to the art includes intention, dynamics and technique.

The time is 12:00 0 2:00 PM. There are a limited number of spots available.

Fee: $65 - $75

To register call 631-462-9800 ext. 162 or 136 or click here: https://operations.daxko.com/programs/redirector.aspx?cid=5200&pid=490&sid=58792

