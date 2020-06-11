Grand Rapids Ballet Will Present VIRTUAL PROGRAM II: An Evening with Penny Saunders on June 12

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Grand Rapids Ballet will hold its second virtual program, VIRTUAL PROGRAM II: An Evening with Penny Saunders. The program will be presented on June 12 for 72 hours.

Choreographed by GR Ballet's resident choreographer, Penny Saunders, this world-premiere piece emerged as a way to remain connected and create something meaningful during this time of great uncertainty.

Choreography: Penny Saunders

Music: Michael Wall

Soundtrack: Penny Saunders

Video editing: Quinn Wharton

Cast: Company dancers Yuka Oba-Muschiana, Matthew Wenckowski, Nigel Tau, Madison Massara, Adriana Wagenveld, Gretchen Steimle, Alexandra Meister-Upleger, Steven Houser, Isaac Aoki, Emily Reed, Ingrid Lewis, and Julia Turner

Collaborators: Artistic Director James Sofranko; Artistic Coordinator and Ballet Master Dawnell Dryja Black; Grand Rapids Ballet School students Tevryn Black, Vivian Mosolygo, Cameron Mosolygo, and Jack Sofranko; Grand Rapids Ballet School Junior Company mambers Madeline Muth and Christopher Karhunen; School and Junior Company Director Attila Mosolygo; School Curriculum Coordinator Melinda Mosolygo; Pilates instructor Cindy Sofranko; Company and Facilities Manager John Ferraro; Board President Leah Voigt; Board Secretary Jeffrey Gurney; volunteer Ray King; and supporter Patrick McConeghy

Learn more at grballet.com/grb-at-home.

