Get Answers4Dancers' With Vincent Paterson On April 24

On Friday, April 24, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. ET (1:00 P.M. PT), celebrity choreographer VINCENT PATERSON will be broadcasting a LIVE interview designed to encourage dancers during this uncertain time. Answers4Dancers is sponsoring this event and invites all dancers, no matter what stage of their careers, to join us.

In this chat, we'll keep it as a conversation. From one person to the next. As we're all going through a crazy time right now, we'll take a moment to talk about how we're coping as well as share resources that Answers4Dancers has put together for the fellow artist. Ultimately, we're all in this together and the message is love.

Vincent Paterson is a world-renowned, award-winning Director and Choreographer whose career spans nearly every genre of the entertainment industry including film, theater, Broadway, concert tours, opera, music videos, television, and commercials.

As a director and choreographer, Vincent created many works for Madonna and Michael Jackson including Madonna's BLOND AMBITION TOUR (on which the film, TRUTH OR DARE is based), and her legendary Marie Antoinette VOGUE performance for MTV and the choreography for her videos EXPRESS YOURSELF and VOGUE. For Michael Jackson, with whom he worked for over 15 years, Vincent created the BAD TOUR, as well as SMOOTH CRIMINAL and BLOOD ON THE DANCE FLOOR and multiple other Jackson music videos and live performances, from Michael's Grammy Award appearance to the SUPERBOWL HALFTIME SHOW.

He has worked with a star-studded list of musicians: Paul McCartney, Lionel Ritchie, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Whitney Houston, Lee Ann Rimes, Diana Ross, David Lee Roth, Slash, Van Halen, as well as Madonna and Michael Jackson, to name a few. He has directed commercials through DarkLight Productions and has choreographed over 150 commercials, many winning awards in collaboration with director, Joe Pytka.

Answers4dancers, rated #1 worldwide for educating dancers about the biz, was founded by Tony Award recipient Grover Dale in 1999. "From day one,' Dale claims, "we focused on CAREER SATISFACTION and everything it takes to achieve it." Today, dancers, parents, and teachers know something useful is going on when celebrity choreographers like Tina Landon step forward and say "A4D will wake you up! It will give you info you will use for the rest of your career!" We are pleased to present Vincent Paterson in "The Q Sessions" to support dancers during this industry shutdown. (www.answers4dancers.com).

Brandon will moderate the conversation with Vincent Paterson. Brandon plays Randy in a new Movie Musical coming to Netflix later this year. His credits include Broadway's "Hamilton" and "Head Over Heels," Jennifer Hudson, Todrick Hall, "SNL," "The Voice," toured internationally and nationally with "West Side Story" and "Joseph". Most currently he works alongside upcoming pop artist, and friend Lana Love as her creative director and choreographer. @brandonhudson90





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You