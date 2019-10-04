Gallim Dance presents Happy Hour with guest Eduardo Vilaro, Artistic Director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 6:30pm at Gallim Dance, 520 Clinton Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238. This event is free and open to the public. To reserve a spot, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/gallim-happy-hour-with-eduardo-vilaro-tickets-72701731837.

Catch up on the latest in the dance world with Mr. Vilaro, a glass of wine and hosts, Andrea Miller (Artistic Director of Gallim) and the Gallim dancers. This series of interviews will delve into the field, life as an artist, and the perspectives of today's top influencers.

Andrea Miller has restaged Nací (2009) for Ballet Hispánico's 2019 season at the Apollo on November 22 and 23, 2019 as part of a program emphasizing works by female, Latinx choreographers. She draws from the duality of her Spanish and Jewish-American background and employs her distinctive movement style to investigate the Sephardic culture of Spain, with its Moorish influence and profound sense of community, despite hardship.





