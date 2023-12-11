GISELLE Comes to U.S. Cinemas Next Month

A new production of GISELLE—featuring principal dancer Olga Smirnova, who joined Dutch National Ballet after fleeing Russia at the start of the war with Ukraine—comes to hundreds of selected movie theaters throughout the U.S. on January 21, 2024, with select encore presentations on January 24.

GISELLE is probably the most romantic piece in the classical ballet repertoire, and in this production filmed at Dutch National Ballet, Smirnova performs the title role alongside Italian-born former Bolshoi star Jacopo Tissi.

Prior to joining Dutch National Ballet, Smirnova was featured in many broadcasts live from Moscow in cinemas as part of the Bolshoi Ballet. Her most recent filmed-for-cinema performances include Nikiya in La Bayadère (2019) and Odette/Odile in Swan Lake. Readers of the leading international magazine Dance Europe voted her “Dancer of the Year 2022.”

In GISELLE, Smirnova is joined by Dutch National Ballet's freshly named principal dancer Jacopo Tissi, who has also performed for significant live broadcasts from Moscow in cinemas, as Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake (2020) and in Balanchine's Diamonds in Jewels (2022).

GISELLE is presented in the U.S. by Iconic Events. It's produced and distributed worldwide by Pathé Live, which produced and distributed productions by the Bolshoi Ballet in cinemas for 12 years. The collaboration came to an abrupt end in February 2022, but along with producing partner Bel Air Media, Pathé Live is able to bring audience favorite Smirnova back to cinemas from her new creative home at Dutch National Ballet.

GISELLE was composed by Adolphe Adam and inspired by the legend of the Wilis. In this presentation, the music is performed by Dutch Ballet Orchestra, as the extraordinary ballet company tells the story of a young peasant girl who falls in love with a nobleman, who is already betrothed and who hides his true identity from her. GISELLE cultivates the key themes of romanticism such as tragic love, nature, the fantastic, and features a stunning “white act,” a hallmark of romantic ballets.