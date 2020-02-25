GALLIM will Present W H A L E at BAM Fisher

GALLIM will present Artistic Director and Choreographer Andrea Miller's 2015 work W H A L E at BAM Fisher for five performances this spring. Performances are April 2-5 (Thursday and Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday at 2pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday at 3pm).

W H A L E traces the human pursuit to love and be loved, and navigates the expectations, anxiety, and forgiveness surrounding this struggle through moments of emotional vulnerability, sensual abandonment, surrealist expression, and a raw, unbridled physicality. Miller is restaging W H A L E in a new configuration for BAM Fisher with seating on three sides, giving audiences an intimate experience of the work and its captivating artists. Discussing the BAM performance Miller says, "I wanted to give audiences a new way to experience W H A L E because in our culture in general we're dissociating ourselves from intimacy. Our relationships are so digital and so mediated. I wanted to invite people to come closely together inside the world of the piece. Being intimate and close with life in a physical way, in physical proximity, is exciting, important, challenging, and phenomenal."

W H A L E features an electronic score with live percussion by composer and sound designer Jordan T. Chiolis and lighting design by Miller's longtime collaborator Nicole Pierce. W H A L E is performed by GALLIM dancers Ashley Hill, Christopher Kinsey, Sean Lammer, Elijah Laurant, Yiannis Logothetis, Misa Lucyshyn, Samantha Connor Speetjens, and Haley Sung.

Tickets range from $35-$45 and can be purchased through BAM by calling 718-636-4100 or online at www.BAM.org. Tickets for the opening night performance and post-show celebration are $75 (preferred seating) and $35 (upper level). Proceeds above the $35 ticket price support GALLIM's creative programming. BAM Fisher is located at 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY. Running time is 80 minutes (no intermission).

Andrea Miller is the founder, artistic director, and choreographer of the Brooklyn-based dance company GALLIM. A groundbreaking artist who brings human depth, physical virtuosity, and untraceable imagination to her work, Miller's works penetrate the elusive meanings of existence with unbridled nerve. Named the 2017-2018 Artist-in-Residence at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Miller became the first choreographer to hold that distinction. Miller has been recognized with fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, Sadler's Wells, New York City Center, and the Princess Grace Foundation. In October 2018 she was featured in Forbes as a female entrepreneur and leader in the dance world.

Over the past decade, GALLIM has performed at renowned venues and festivals including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Met Breuer, Frieze Festival, Art Basel, Lincoln Center, BAM, The Joyce Theater, the Kennedy Center, Jacob's Pillow, Spoleto USA, the Glass House, Grace Farms, SLS Hotel Miami and Las Vegas, Théâtre National de Chaillot in Paris, and the Grand Théâtre de la Ville de Luxembourg, among others.

Miller creates movement-based works for dance, theater, museums, gallery spaces, film, fashion, and brands. Her highly acclaimed works and commissions are performed by Gallim as well as other leading dance companies around the world. Recent commissions include Abraham.in.Motion, Ailey II, Rambert 2, Netherlands Dance Theater 2, Bern Ballet, Atlanta Ballet, Pennsylvania Ballet, the Juilliard School, and Noord Nederlands Dans. She is currently creating a work for the Martha Graham Dance Company that will premiere in April 2020. Her work in fashion includes Hermès, Vogue, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and KSwiss. Film credits include The Death and Life of John F. Donovan (2018), directed by Xavier Dolan, and In This Life (2018) starring Robbie Fairchild.

Miller has served as an adjunct professor at Barnard College and has been invited to teach across the U.S., recently at Harvard University, the Juilliard School, New York University, Marymount College, Wesleyan University, and the University of California, Santa Barbara. Miller's educational programming is run from GALLIM's Brooklyn home studio and has been brought to universities and educational centers across the U.S., including Harvard University, the Juilliard School, Barnard College, New York University, Wesleyan University, and San Jose State University, among others.

For more information about GALLIM, visit www.gallim.org.





