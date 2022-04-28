Frame Rush, The Annual Screendance Event, Returns To The Big Screen at the Place in May

Frame Rush, an annual screendance event curated by the current cohort of the world's only MA Screendance at London Contemporary Dance School, returns to the big screen at The Place, London on 20 May.

Featuring a mix of dynamic dance films by international artists and London Contemporary Dance School MA Screendance graduates, visitors can expect to see films that evoke emotional journeys of perseverance, warm-heartedness, and innovation. Focusing on movement and sound, the fourth edition of Frame Rush explores the continuously evolving genre of screendance.

Frame Rush is run by current postgraduate students of MA in Screendance at London Contemporary Dance School. The evening event consists of two programmes: Sound2Move and Move2Sound, taking place in Studios 1 & 2 at The Place on Friday 20 May. Q&A sessions featuring filmmakers of Frame Rush 2022 are included in both programmes, with discussions on filmmakers' creative processes and the motivation and meaning behind their work.

Commenting on Frame Rush, Anthony Van Laast CBE, London Contemporary Dance School alumni and choreographer of prominent West End and Broadway stage productions says:

"I am very excited about Frame Rush 2022. I worked with these students last year and found them knowledgeable, inquisitive and passionate. I am sure they will curate a fabulous film festival."

Inviting audiences back into the auditorium to share in an evening of films, this year's Frame Rush is a live, in-person experience not to be missed. Join us for two programmes featuring works by returning Frame Rush artists Kati Kallio with Walks with Me, Jevan Chowdhury's Moving Barcelona as part of the Moving Cities series, and new voices like Gabriella Engdahl's award-winning Silk Paper and Bruises alongside works by MA Screendance graduates from LCDS.

Website: https://www.theplace.org.uk/framerush