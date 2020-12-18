Fort Wayne Ballet Presents NUTCRACKER SWEETS
Tune-in To WPTA-21 for this free holiday performance.
Lake City Bank joins Fort Wayne Ballet in presenting this holiday gift to the community.
Nutcracker Sweets, a beautiful selection of scenes from Fort Wayne Ballet's original The Nutcracker performed in 2020 and presented as a FREE special holiday treat on Fort Wayne's WPTA-21.
Showing Christmas Eve at 7 PM and Christmas Day at Noon. Tune-in To WPTA-21 for this free holiday performance.
