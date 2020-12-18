Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fort Wayne Ballet Presents NUTCRACKER SWEETS

Tune-in To WPTA-21 for this free holiday performance.

Dec. 18, 2020  

Lake City Bank joins Fort Wayne Ballet in presenting this holiday gift to the community.

Nutcracker Sweets, a beautiful selection of scenes from Fort Wayne Ballet's original The Nutcracker performed in 2020 and presented as a FREE special holiday treat on Fort Wayne's WPTA-21.

Showing Christmas Eve at 7 PM and Christmas Day at Noon. Tune-in To WPTA-21 for this free holiday performance.

Learn more here.


