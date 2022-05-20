Flushing Town Hall Presents Valerie Green/Dance Entropy in HOME

Flushing Town Hall, known for its engaging, global arts programming will present Valerie Green/Dance Entropy in HOME, Sunday June 26, 2022 at 2pm, free to the public. HOME, a beautiful glimpse into a collaboration of global unity is a part of Queens Rising, is a multi-disciplinary arts celebration created to highlight the borough's culture and creative diversity.

HOME, is an international cross-collaborative dance project featuring choreographers from five countries including Sweden (Maria Naidu), India (Ashley Lobo), Burkina Faso (Souleyman Badalo), Colombia (Paola Ramirez Lopez), Lebanon (Bassam Abou Diab) and Dance Entropy's Artistic Director, Valerie Green. These commissioned world re-known choreographers were brought to NYC to work with VG/DE company members in two- week residencies to create a dance work exploring what home means to them from their country of origin. The full evening presenting this work explores identity, culture, environment, ritual, history, and community. Join us for a captivating journey around the world through dance and music, and contemplate what home means to you. In these divided times, connection and understanding across diverse cultures is more important and needed than ever. This ambitious HOME project-initiated pre-pandemic in 2019, has been conceived, directed and developed by Valerie Green. Performed by Nicole Baker, Karma Chuki, Aidan Feldman, Erin Giordano, Kristin Licata, Lawson Pinder, Sara Pizzi, and Richard Scandola, with costumes by Irena Romendik,

HOME is supported, in part, by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, The New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and the generosity of individual donors.

COVID Policy: Flushing Town Hall requires all visitors, performers, and staff to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with matching identification. Additionally, masks will be required at all times.

About Dance Entropy

Founded in 1998, Valerie Green/Dance Entropy believes in humanizing movement, both in Ms. Green's critically acclaimed choreographic work and the company's mission to plant creative seeds in communities across the world. Intersecting mortal and transcendent, sensual and sophisticated, visceral and self-aware, VG/DE invites the artist, the audience-the human-into a compelling, physical experience. Based out of its home studio, Green Space in Queens, NY, VG/DE combines performance and specialized outreach programs to inspire communities in cultural institutions throughout the world.

Valerie Green has been an active dancer, choreographer and teacher in the New York City dance community since 1995. She created her own company, Dance Entropy in 1998, adding a permanent company home in 2005 called Green Space. To date Ms. Green has created 41 dances and 10 evening-length works. Her choreography has been seen throughout NYC and has also toured to various venues throughout the US. Internationally, Green has toured to Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Burkina Faso, Canada, Colombia, Croatia, France, Georgia, Greece, Guatemala, India, Italy, Lebanon, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Sweden, and Cuba both as VG/DE's artistic director and an individual teaching and performing artist. She is a sought-after teaching artist working with all levels of dancers and also leads movement workshops for non-dance populations rooted in the philosophy that all bodies can benefit from dance.

Flushing Town Hall (FTH), a Smithsonian affiliate, presents multi-disciplinary global arts that engage and educate the global communities of Queens and New York City, in order to foster mutual appreciation. As advocates of arts equity since 1979, we support local, immigrant, national, and international artists, developing partnerships and collaborations that enhance our efforts. As a member of New York City's Cultural Institutions Group (CIG), we serve to restore, manage and program the historic 1862 landmark on behalf of the City of New York. FTH celebrates the history of Queens as the home of Jazz, by presenting the finest in Jazz performance. We are committed to arts education and hands-on learning, for the arts-curious, arts enthusiasts, and professional artists. We serve one of the most diverse communities in the world and strive to uphold the legacy of inclusiveness that has defined our community since the Flushing Remonstrance of 1657.