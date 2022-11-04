Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

FSCJ Artist Series Beyond Broadway Presents AILEY II DANCE COMPANY The Next Generation of Dance

Ailey II has flourished into one of the most popular modern dance companies, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs.

Nov. 04, 2022  
Ailey II will be presented by the FSCJ Artist Series, sponsored by VyStar Credit Union, February 21, 2023 at 7:30 P.M., at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets will go on sale on November 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at FSCJArtistSeries.org.

Ailey II is universally renowned for merging the spirit and energy of the country's finest early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today's most outstanding emerging choreographers.

Founded by Alvin Ailey, the company embodies his pioneering mission to establish an extended cultural community that provides dance performances, training, and community programs for all people. Since its 1974 inception, Ailey II has flourished into one of the most popular modern dance companies, combining a rigorous touring schedule with extensive community outreach programs.

In September 2021, Francesca Harper stepped into the role of Artistic Director of Ailey II. Ms. Harper - who trained at The Ailey School and who has choreographed for both Ailey companies - brings fresh perspectives to Mr. Ailey's legacy, while nurturing new creative voices and propelling the company forward.

Tickets prices start at $27.50 and are on sale November 4, 2022 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at fscjartistseries.org or by phone at (904) 632-5000. This performance will be held at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St, Jacksonville, FL.

Join the eClub to receive presale and on sale notifications for all FSCJ Artist Series events. Get more info at fscjartistseries.org/e-club. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount. Call 904-642-5050 or email us at groupsales@fscjartistseries.org for more group information.

The health and well-being of our audience and staff is our top priority. The FSCJ Artist Series, alongside our colleagues at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, have a list of Safety and Security Protocols. Details at fscjartistseries.org.




