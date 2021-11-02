Espresso Nutcracker Features Jazz-influenced Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite

Dallas Black Dance Academy presents its fourth annual Espresso Nutcracker, with a new twist on a holiday tradition. The performance is jazz-influenced by the music of Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite.

Co-Sponsors for the Espresso Nutcracker are Macy's and the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture. The single performance is scheduled for Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 7 pm in the Majestic Theatre, located at 1925 Elm Street, Dallas, TX. The performance is also available via live streaming and on-demand.

Through their sponsorship, Macy's is sharing virtual viewing access with up to 30 social service agencies and children's hospitals nationwide. Started in 2020, last year's initiative allowed over 1,500 youth and families the opportunity to virtually share in the holiday experience. "We are honored to provide support to such an incredible organization, whose impactful work plays a vital role in strengthening and enriching our community," said Emma Conniff, corporate giving associate at Macy's. "The holidays are when Macy's shines the brightest, and we are excited to partner with Dallas Black Dance Academy to spread holiday magic to viewers of all ages."

DBD Academy Director Katricia Eaglin, assisted by the academy ballet instructors of the Pre-Professional Division levels 1-4 students who will perform in the production, choreographed Espresso Nutcracker. Eaglin was inspired to use the traditional Tchaikovsky music along with tracks from Duke Ellington's Nutcracker Suite, selecting Ellington tracks that were still recognizable to the original work. She added narration to the performance to unlock the mystery and magic of the storyline. Eaglin also added an African dance to the Land of Sweets Act that includes Spanish, Arabian, Chinese, and Russian dances in the original.

"I was inspired to create and produce the Espresso Nutcracker for Dallas Black Dance Academy so our academy students could be involved in the Nutcracker tradition," said Katricia Eaglin. "We're excited to have our students re-enter the theatre and share how they have grown while training virtually during the 2020-2021 season!" The DBD Academy 2021-2022 classes are dual with students learning at Dallas Black Dance Theatre (DBDT) studios and virtually. DBD Academy is the official school of DBDT.

The original Nutcracker Ballet, choreographed by Marius Petipa and Lev Ivanov with a score by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, is one of the most famous ballets in the world. It tells the story of young Clara's magical journey on Christmas Eve. Many dance academies bring in professionals to dance key Nutcracker roles, but Dallas Black Dance Academy students will dance all the key parts, such as the Sugar Plum Fairy and the Snow Queen. DBDT professional dancers will dance the adult characters of the Mother, Father, and Drosselmeyer.

Dallas Black Dance Theatre is limiting seating capacity to allow for social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines. Because of limited ticket availability, DBDT will not be able to give discounts on groups or subscriptions this year.

For more performance details visit www.DBDT.com.