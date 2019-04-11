Eryc Taylor Dance Workshop's EARTH Addresses Global Warming

In a visual, physical and auditory "wake up call" to the impact of our actions on global warming, Eryc Taylor Dance (ETD) presents EARTH, a full-length collaborative dance event incorporating original choreography by ETD Artistic Director Eryc Taylor and five past recipients of the company's New Choreographer Grant, a platform offering young, aspiring NYC-based choreographers the funds needed to create and present a new dance work.

Grant recipients Gierre Godley of Project 44, Aaron McGloin of Aaron McGloin Dance, Jordan Ryder of RyderDance, Eryn Renee Young of XAOC Contemporary Ballet and Robert Mark Burke of Robert Mark Dance will each create new choreography for the 2019 premiere of the seven-part EARTH program. The five choreographer works in development will be previewed throughout 2019 in a workshop presentation series at Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street (Greenwich Village) in NYC. The second choreographic workshop, featuring the work of Jordan Ryder (RyderDance), will take place on Friday, May 10 at 8pm, with "Man is Born." Full lineup below. Tickets are free with suggested donation etd.nyc/earth .

The ETD choreographic grant recipients will each receive 21 hours of studio space for rehearsals and will be assigned a composer with whom to create original music. Composers Salomon Lerner and Daniel Tobias have committed to the project. Eryc Taylor Dance will also provide the choreographers with costume designers, prop/multimedia specialists and ETD dancers for the performance. Choreographers will be selecting "guest" dancers from each of their companies.

All EARTH workshop presentations will begin with a ten-minute "behind the scenes" video and will conclude with a question and answer session. Eryc Taylor will choreograph the opening and closing segments of EARTH, The Big Bang and Earth on Life Support, to be first shown at the EARTH world premiere.



According to Mr. Taylor, "Our goal is to transport the audience and convince them to take action. We aim to start a dialogue about what we can do to be better human beings and how to best address global warming. The workshops are educational... materials handed out at each showing will demonstrate better habits for recycling, conserving energy, and what we as dancers can do to help the chronic crisis of global warming. The impact of global warming locally, and internationally, will be explored."

The production of EARTH is made possible by a generous matching grant from the Marta Heflin Foundation and in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and administered by Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC).

*EARTH workshop series lineup:

Earth is Created- Friday, March 29th at 8:00pm

Choreographer: Robert Mark Burke

Composer: Daniel Tobias

Man is Born - Friday, May 10th at 8:00pm

Choreographer: Jordan Ryder

Composer: Salomon Lerner

Civilizations Rise - Friday, June 21 at 8pm

Choreographer: Gierre Godley

Composer: Daniel Tobias

Man Forgets the Earth - Sunday, September 8th at 1pm

Choreographer: Eryn Renee Young

Composer: Salomon Lerner

Mother Nature Sends Warnings - Sunday, October 13th at 1pm

Choreographer: Aaron McGloin

Composer: Daniel Tobias

EARTH

Workshop Performances by ETD New Choreographer Grant Recipients

MARTHA GRAHAM STUDIO THEATER

55 Bethune Street, New York, NY 10014

TICKETS - FREE. Please reserve on etd.nyc/earth Suggested donation $25.00

Five Series - suggested donation $100.00

VIP tickets $150.00 - reserved seating and program credit.

Twenty percent of all ticket purchases will be donated to Greenpeace USA

ETD Artistic Director Eryc Taylor holds a BFA in Dance from the University of the Arts, Philadelphia, Pa, and an MFA in Dance from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Eryc Taylor has studied abroad at both the London Contemporary School of Dance and the Centre de Danse du Marais in Paris. Taylor has been awarded several major scholarships, including residency at Jacob's Pillow, and spent two years with Merce Cunningham's Junior Ensemble (RUG). He is currently on the University of the Arts Alumni Council.





Related Articles View More Dance Stories

More Hot Stories For You