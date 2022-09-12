Eloelle-Grandiva Performs Benefit Gala for Trinity Place LGBTQ+ Youth Shelter

Ballet Eloelle-Grandiva will support NYC's Trinity Place Shelter for LGBTQ+ Youth with a Benefit Gala featuring its world-renowned men-on-point comedic ballet with guest artists from America's leading companies, American Ballet Theatre, Joffrey Ballet, San Diego Ballet, Alabama Ballet, ARC Dance, Fini Dance and more.

The Ballet Eloelle & Friends Gala takes place on September 18, 2022, 4 pm, at KNJ Theater in Peridance Center (126 East 13th Street, New York, NY 10003). A post-performance reception with the artists will be held at Calligaris Chelsea (144 W. 18th Street).

The Gala will feature new choreography by Ballet Eloelle-Grandiva Artistic Director, Victor Trevino, along with some of the company's most notable repertoire including The Dying Swan and Pas De Quatre, featuring company members, Jonathan Mendez (Palomina Carrera), Walter Battistini (Marianela Moreoless), Estefano Gil (Teresa Carino) and Kevin Ortiz ( Sylvie Gruyere)

The event features premier dancers and close friends from America's leading companies including, Calvin Royal lll, Principal Dancer of American Ballet Theatre, performing a world premiere with live music by Jacek Mysinski and Luigi Crispino.

ARC Dance of Seattle will present an original work by ARC Dance Artistic Director Marie Chong which premiered in 2008 at Leo Kreielsheimer Theater. And Amanda Assucena and Alberto Velazquez from The Joffrey Ballet Chicago will be performing a Pas De Deux excerpt choreographed by Yuri Possokhov.

Tonatiuh Gomez from San Diego Ballet will be dancing with Principal Dancer Walter Battistini in a pas de deux from Ballet Eloelle's classic repertoire. Andres Castillo and Madison Ryan from Alabama Ballet will present Tango, with sumptuous choreography by Roger VanFleteren. Fini Dance will present Gym-Me an original work by Fini Dance Artistic Director Antonio Fini.

What: Ballet Eloelle & Friends Benefit Gala

When: September 18, 2022, 4:00pm Where: 126 East 13th Street , New York, NY 10003 Tickets: $60/per person. Space is limited. https://httpswwwballeteloelle-grandivacom.ticketleap.com/ballet-eloelle-and-friends/