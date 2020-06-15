Dutch National Ballet Presents the World Premiere of Prometheus Project

Today, Monday 15 June at 13:00 CET, Dutch National Ballet will present the online world premiere of the Prometheus Project during the Holland Festival online programme 2.0-2.0.

Dutch National Ballet originally planned to present the programme Beethoven during the festival. Part of this triple bill was a new production of Prometheus, a joined project by choreographers Wubkje Kuindersma, Ernst Meisner and Remi Wörtmeyer.

Now the playing field for the performing arts has changed the three choreographers have each created a solo inspired by the myth of Prometheus, set to different parts of Beethoven's 32 variations in c-minor for piano.

The Prometheus Project will premiere online today, Monday 15 June at 13.00 CET and can be watched up to and including Sunday 21 June, the final day of the Holland Festival online programme 2.0-2.0.

The complete programming of the Holland Festival can be found at www.hollandfestival.nl

On the occasion of composer Beethoven's 250th birthday the three choreographers Wubkje Kuindersma, Ernst Meisner and Remi Wörtmeyer would join forces to create a new interpretation of the Beethoven ballet Die Geschöpfe des Prometheus about the myth of Prometheus who out of love for mankind, defied the gods by stealing their fire and sharing it with man.

Now the playing field for the performing arts has changed, so has this new creation. The three choreographers have each created a solo inspired by the myth of Prometheus, set to different parts of Beethoven's 32 variations in c-minor for piano. The three solos have been filmed by Altin Kaftira, creative filmmaker at Dutch National Ballet.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You