Disney Releases Bollywood Dance Tutorial to Accompany New Series MIRA, ROYAL DETECTIVE

Bollywood choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan serves as dance consultant and choreographer on "Mira, Royal Detective."

Aug. 26, 2020  

Acclaimed Bollywood choreographer Nakul Dev Mahajan serves as dance consultant and choreographer on Disney Junior's new animated series "Mira, Royal Detective."

During the world premiere event for the series that was held at The Walt Disney Studios, Nakul's NDM Bollywood Dance Studios performed and dance instructor, Khushy Niazi, taught a Bollywood dance routine to the young kids!

Watch Mira, Royal Detective on Disney Junior and in the DisneyNOW app!

As the newly appointed royal detective to the Indian-inspired land of Jalpur, the brave and resourceful Mira travels throughout the kingdom helping royals and townspeople alike! With the help of her friend, Prince Neel, her cousin, Priya, and her mongoose sidekicks, Mikku and Chikku, Mira uses her unique lens to investigate each case that comes her way!


