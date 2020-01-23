Dianne McIntyre Has Been Named A 2020 United States Artist Fellow

The United States Artists (USA) announced today that dancer/ choreographer Dianne McIntyre is one of fifty recipients of their 2020 USA Fellow award. Each of the fifty recipients will receive a $50,000 cash award of unrestricted funds. President & CEO Deana Haggag of USA notes, "The 2020 class is the largest cohort of Fellows we have awarded since we relocated to Chicago, and each and every one of them stands out as a visionary influence in their respective field." This award comes as McIntyre marks almost 50 years of working across many art disciplines, prompted by historical, social and cultural movements that over decades have resulted in works for the concert stage, theatre, and film. Says McIntyre, "I am honored to be among the 2020 United States Artists Fellows. I offer my sincere 'thank you' to the many brilliant collaborators, dancers, musicians, theatre artists, designers, administrators, and friends, who share abundantly and to the genius artists who began their work some time ago and who pushed through untold barriers to set the standard."

This award will help to support McIntyre's developing two-year project, (2021-2022) dedicated to her 50th anniversary as a professional artist, and of the opening of her acclaimed studio and company Sounds in Motion. The notable anniversary project plans to include the completion and touring of new works including Speaking in the Same Tongue begun in 2016 that features the poetry of Ntozake Shange; the restaging of earlier works now regarded as classics; and the development and implementation of an archive of her prestigious artistic accomplishments. Items amongst McIntyre's archive will be included in the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum's exhibition for the late fashion designer Willi Smith, who costumed some of McIntyre's dances.

About Dianne McIntyre

Cleveland-born Dianne McIntyre, who received a 2016 Doris Duke Artist Award, choreographs for concert, theatre, and film. From 1972-1988 McIntyre's New York-based dance/music company, Sounds in Motion, toured internationally, while at her Harlem studio she taught classes and presented other artists. In addition to works made for Sounds in Motion, she has been commissioned to create works for Dance Theatre of Harlem, Philadanco!, Dallas Black Dance Theatre, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, Limón Dance Company, GroundWorks DanceTheater, Dancing Wheels, multiple academic institutions and subsequent companies. Her works have been presented at The Joyce, The Kennedy Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, Walker Art Center, Wexner Center for the Arts, Lincoln Center, American Dance Festival (ADF), New York Live Arts, and many venues throughout the U.S. and Europe. For film and television, she choreographed Beloved, Langston Hughes: The Dream Keeper, and Miss Evers' Boys for which she received an Emmy nomination.

McIntyre has conceived and directed signature dance-driven dramas including Take Off from a Forced Landing (her mother's aviator stories), I Could Stop on a Dime and Get Ten Cents Change (her father's stories of Cleveland), and Open the Door, Virginia! (addressing civil rights events). She also choreographs for Broadway, and other significant theatres including Center Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Karamu House, Syracuse Stage, Cleveland Play House, Crossroads Theatre Company, Arena Stage, New York Public Theater, New Federal Theatre, and the Negro Ensemble Company. Directors, playwrights and musicians with whom she has collaborated include: Marion McClinton, Regina Taylor, Des McAnuff, Jonathan Demme, Douglas Turner Ward, Barlett Sher, August Wilson, OyamO, Avery Brooks, Rita Dove, Geraldine Fitzgerald, Joe Sargent, Rick Davis, Glenda Dickerson, Woodie King, Jr., Irene Lewis, Oz Scott, Rick Khan, Cecil Taylor, Butch Morris, Onaje Allan Gumbs, Don Pullen, Amina Claudine Myers, Max Roach, Lester Bowie, George Caldwell, Hannibal Lokume, Olu Dara and Ntozake Shange. Her mentors are Gus Solomons jr, Louise Roberts, Vera Blaine, Helen Alkire and Elaine Redmond.

McIntyre's numerous accolades include a Guggenheim Fellowship, Creative Workforce, three Bessies (NY Dance and Performance Award), ADF Endowed Chair for Distinguished Teaching, Helen Hayes Award, Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degrees from SUNY Purchase and Cleveland State University, and two AUDELCO awards. McIntyre has also received numerous grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, New York State Council on the Arts and other foundation and corporate funders. McIntyre's recent projects include workshops of Ntozake Shange's choreopoem lost in language and sound, creative residencies at Baryshnikov Arts Center, the Alan M. Kriegsman Creative Residency at Dance Place in DC, and choreographing Crowns at the McCarter and Long Wharf Theatres. She is the co-director of the Hicks Choreography Fellows Program at Jacob's Pillow.

www.diannemcintyre.com





