Deeply Rooted Hosts Dance Education Showcase May 11-12

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT) is putting the spotlight on its cross-generational movement education programs by hosting a Dance Education Showcase May 11 and 12 at St. Benedict the African Parish, 6550 S. Harvard Ave., Chicago.



The performance will feature work by DRDT's Youth Ensemble, its Apprentice dancers and participants in the Mature H.O.T. (Health-conscious, Optimistic, Triumphant) Women program, which provides technical training and repertory workshops to strengthen the body, challenge the mind and nourish the spirit of women who are average age 40+. "The performance is a reflection of our dance education programs, filled with various techniques, conversations of artistic exploration and choreographic workshops led by Deeply Rooted's Artistic Team, company dancers and guest artists," said DRDT Dance Education Director Nicole Clarke-Springer.



Proceeds from these performances will support DRDT's annual educational programming, master classes, outreach programs and local and national performance opportunities.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater's Dance Education Showcase takes place

Saturday, May 11 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 2 p.m.

at St. Benedict the African, 6550 W. Harvard Ave., Chicago.

A reception follows the Sunday performance.

General admission is $20;

patrons who purchase a $150 ticket become members of

DRDT's Harvest Group, providing additional support for these programs.

Tickets are available at de-spring-showcase.eventbrite.com





Deeply Rooted Dance Theater

Premiering in 1996, Deeply Rooted Dance Theater (DRDT) is rooted in traditions of modern, contemporary and African dance, as well as storytelling, in universal themes that spark a visceral experience and ignite an emotional response in diverse audiences worldwide. Collaborating with nationally renowned choreographers across the spectrum of modern, ballet and African dance, DRDT presents work that reflects eclectic voices in contemporary life.



Deeply Rooted's programs are partially supported by the Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Arts Work Fund and Smart Growth program of the Chicago Community Trust, Chicago Park District's Night Out in the Parks Program, Ginger Farley Charitable Fund at the Chicago Community Foundation, Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, Illinois Arts Council Agency, International Association of Blacks in Dance,the Martha Struthers Farley and Donald C. Farley Jr. Family Foundation, Reva and David Logan Foundation the Richard H. Driehaus Foundation and the Deeply Rooted Family of Friends. Special thanks to Ballet Chicago, Chicago Dancemakers Forum, Chicago Community Trust, Chicago Park District, Reva and David Logan Center and St. Benedict the African Church for their partnership and support.

Photo by Ken Carl





