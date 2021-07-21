DeGarmo Dance Looking For Artists For Salon Performance Series

Mark DeGarmo Dance seeks applicants for the 2021-22 season of its Virtual Salon Performance Series, a showcase of original artistic works-in-progress with a facilitated audience response session.

Performing artists are invited to apply via the above GoogleForm by Tuesday, August 31st, 11:59PM ET. Performances may be hosted on Zoom, in the NYC studio theater, or as a hybrid experience.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides an opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of guest artists. The 2020-21 season (including MDD's Virtual International Arts Festivals in October 2020 and March 2021) featured the work of 263 artists/performers from 23 countries and 16 U.S. states in 12 live virtual salons. Colleagues who presented and who participated mentioned the immediacy and thrill of viewing and presenting diverse live remote work performed and broadcast from a wide range of time zones, countries, cultures, and backgrounds during a shared critical global circumstance. The Salon Performance Series was an opportunity for collective sharing, joy, and refreshment during a time when artists and audiences alike needed to feel human connectivity, kindness, appreciation, and authenticity from other people around the globe.

Mark DeGarmo, Ph.D., B.F.A. curates the series and welcomes and facilitates inclusive and positive audience response, reactions, and discourse during each evening guided by his years of experience as a transcultural transdisciplinary dancer/performer, choreographer, teaching artist, mentor, and scholar. DeGarmo seeks to demystify for the general public-at-large in New York, the U.S., and internationally the process of creativity and creative process in the performing, dance, and movement arts. He seeks to provide language for audience members viewing and seeking to understand for themselves the nonverbal-physical art of dance. DeGarmo aims to broaden understanding and participation in the art form while providing replicable tools for creative and interpretive artists in developing their current and future audiences to support their work and professional learning goals. In these ways, he encourages the general non-specialized public to actively participate in the development of original artworks-in-progress.

MDD developed its Salon Performance Series in Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio Theater 310 at The Clemente Center where MDD has been an anchor resident nonprofit organization supporting The Clemente's Puerto Rican/Latinx/multiculturally inclusive mission since 2001. MDD successfully pivoted its live programming out of its New York City studio theater immediately to an international online live broadcast format in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID pandemic and lock-down.

Rent previous performances (by donation): https://www.eventbrite.com/e/162547972361 https://markdegarmodance.org/performance Ticketing will be available in Fall 2021.