Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company Announces Premiere Of THE LECTURE

Just in time for the start of the new school year, New York-based nonprofit performing and teaching organization Daniel Gwirtzman Dance Company premieres The Lecture, the third installment of a monthly series of dance films available on Dance With Us, an educational digital platform that launched in June.

The production begins on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

Released for the first time, The Lecture (an evening-length solo that premiered at The Ailey Citigroup Theater in 2010) mixes the serious with the comic, the existential with the everyday. Set to a score of pre-recorded lectures by university professors, The Lecture marries the intellectual and the physical to explore a variety of subjects including the history of language, the science of happiness, the nature of abstraction, mathematics, human evolution, and dreams. Watch the trailer!

"With so much attention on education during the pandemic--the lost lessons, missed time, shifting from in person to remote to hybrid-I thought the time is ripe to share choreography which puts education literally front and center," said Daniel Gwirtzman. "With this work, I had sought to demonstrate the growth mindset that differentiates a student from a learner. The philosophy of exposing oneself to a diverse range of lectures, which together form the eclectic score of the program-length dance, are summed up well in Thomas Henry Huxley's statement, 'Try to learn something about everything and everything about something.' As an extended solo which challenged me as a performer - I'm on stage the entire time, with the pressures of many costume changes! - The Lecture aspired to demonstrate this growth mindset, in which the creative aspirations and ambitions one holds stand at the pinnacle of Bloom's taxonomy."