Dancing Classrooms To Host Virtual Community Celebration Of Social Dance

Dancing Classrooms invites individual students and student groups/classes to submit a video under two minutes long demonstrating their defiant joy.

May. 11, 2021  

On June 12, 2021, Dancing Classrooms will host its 2021 Social Dance Showcase - an online community celebration commemorating a year of defiant joy, or actively pursuing happiness and self-expression in the face of great grief and challenge.

Dancing Classrooms invites individual students and student groups/classes to submit a video under two minutes long demonstrating their defiant joy through Social Dance. The deadline to submit a video is May 18, 2021.

  • The announcement of awards will take place during the livestreamed celebration on June 12, 2021

  • All videos that are submitted will be featured on a special webpage for the event

  • Video submissions can be solo or with a group, from existing footage of a class, rehearsal, or culminating event and can include any style of social dance using any style of music.

  • Each submission must include a brief statement that explains, in the participant's own words, the experience and meaning of dancing in this time of a global pandemic

"Through dance and the arts, young people have talked back to the world this year and we want to hear what their bodies have to say!," says the Dancing Classrooms staff.

Dancing Classrooms looks forward to this community celebration of social dance, defiant joy, and creative expression after a year like no other.


