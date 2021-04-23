Dancewave Stands For Tuition-Free Access To Youth Dance Education In NYC

Arts nonprofit Dancewave will radically focus its enrollment model to prioritize equitable access for all with the activation of the new Stand With Dancewave campaign, raising funds to provide tuition-free access to its year-round pre-professional dance program for youth ages 7-18.

Seeking to eliminate financial barriers to success, the Stand With Dancewave campaign stays true to Dancewave's commitment to empower youth of all backgrounds through transformative dance education. Generous support from the Cornelia T. Bailey Foundation will amplify the campaign and enable Dancewave to identify and prioritize program admissions for NYC public school students from underrepresented communities that have been historically marginalized.

Dancewave's pre-professional training program has a rich 26-year history in Brooklyn, known for connecting emerging dancers with renowned choreographers and mentors who help them succeed in higher education and careers in the arts.

Stand With Dancewave will feature virtual events throughout the month of May, culminating in a virtual benefit event on May 19 from 6:30-7:30pm ET. Press tickets are available. Ticket purchases directly support student tuition for the 2021-2022 season. Purchase at: dancewave.org/stand-with-dancewave.

"As arts and cultural organizations navigate the COVID and financial crises, Dancewave recognizes the urgent need for coalition building and community support. The Stand With Dancewave campaign opens several exciting events and opportunities for supporters to benefit NYC youth this Spring. We are aligning with foundations, local businesses, sponsors, educators and our families so that Dancewave Company's lifelong artistic and academic benefits can be made available to NYC students completely tuition-free," said Nicole Touzien, Dancewave's Executive Director.

Tiffany Mellard, dancer with Broadway's Hamilton: An American Musical, and Dancewave Board Member and Artistic Advisory Council Chair said:

"Our initiative furthers an industry shift to redirect funding back into the arts community through holistic youth development. What makes Dancewave's approach unique is its ability to provide individualized attention to students' needs and interests through 1:1 mentorship, community-building and activism."

For more information about our free-tuition access mission and benefit tickets please visit: Dancewave.org/stand-with-dancewave.