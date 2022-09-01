Dances Patrelle to Hold Student Auditions For THE YORKVILLE NUTCRACKER

Dances Patrelle has will hold young dancer auditions for The Yorkville Nutcracker on Saturdays September 24 & October 1, 2022, and Sunday, October 2, 2022 at Ballet Academy East, 1651 Third Avenue, Third Floor, NYC. Courtesy of New York City Ballet, Miriam Miller will join the company as the Sugar Plum Fairy and partnering her will be Jared Angle. Production Fee: $325, with a discount for siblings. Limited scholarships are available. Download, complete, print and bring the registration form to audition, available at https://www.dancespatrelle.org/.

Ages 13 and Up*

Saturday, September 24, 2022

Registration begins at 5:30pm and auditions begin at 6:15pm.

Ages 6 to 8

Saturday, October 1, 2022.

Registration begins at 5:30. Parents of children ages 6 - 8 must attend a parent information briefing, which will be held at 6pm prior to auditions.

Ages 9 to 12

Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Registration begins at 3pm. Parents of children ages 9 - 12 must attend a parent information briefing, which will be held at 3:30pm prior to auditions.

Dancers should arrive in appropriate dance attire.

* (Soloist Roles - Ladies should be prepared to dance en pointe).

Comprehensive rehearsal schedule will be available at audition. All students must be currently enrolled in a ballet school. Weekly rehearsals will begin Saturday, October 1 for dancers ages 13 and up, rehearsals for dancers ages 6 - 12 will begin on Saturday, October 8.

Dances Patrelle will present The Yorkville Nutcracker from December 9-11, 2022 at the Danny Kaye Playhouse at Hunter College, E. 68th Street between Park and Lexington Avenues, NYC.

For questions, email nutcracker@dancespatrelle.org

*Please do not call Ballet Academy East or Dances Patrelle Offices*

This year marks the 26th anniversary of The Yorkville Nutcracker, set in 1895, which includes lavish sets and costumes and takes the audience on a tour through Olde New York's most beloved landmarks, including a holiday party at Gracie Mansion, dancing at the Crystal Palace in the New York Botanical Garden, and skating in Central Park. The Yorkville Nutcracker provides an opportunity for young dancers to dance alongside professional artists. This year, Miriam Miller of New York City Ballet will be the Sugar Plum Fairy and Jared Angle of New York City Ballet will be the Cavalier.

Dances Patrelle (dP) is a dynamic professional ballet company celebrating its 34th season! dP presents two annual seasons in New York - the timeless holiday tradition, The Yorkville Nutcracker, and a spring repertory season featuring world premieres and classic Patrelle favorites. Mr. Patrelle's body of work includes over 50 original ballets choreographed for Dances Patrelle, and spans an incredibly wide range of styles, from his beloved American Songbook collection, to such contemporary classics as Madame X, Macbeth and Rhapsody in Blue. Heralded by Lynn Garafola in Dance Magazine as a choreographer with "a personal vision...classical because it is rooted in metaphor and symbolic language [and] populist because of its legibility and broad cultural resonance," Patrelle has also cultivated a long-time collaboration with composer Patrick Soluri, commissioning four original scores including 2009's Murder at the Masque for dP's 20th Anniversary. Known for attracting the great talent of each generation, Dances Patrelle is pleased to count ballet stars such as Marcelo Gomes, Jenifer Ringer, Donald Williams, Lourdes Lopez, and Cynthia Gregory among its dancers. For 25 seasons, Dances Patrelle has tapped into the human experience, connecting intimately with the audience and continuously reinventing dramatic dance. In 2013, the company was named the resident ballet company of the Kaatsbaan International Dance Center.

"In Francis Patrelle's ballets, the characters come alive. His choreography is full of heart and soul."

- Cynthia Gregory, Prima Ballerina

For more information, visit www.dancespatrelle.org.