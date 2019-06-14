Dancers For Good To Host Fourth Annual Benefit In East Hampton

Dancers For Good, the magical celebration of dance, will bring world-class companies, choreographers, dancers and performers under one roof for one night only for a charity event benefiting The Actors Fund, an organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

This year's honorees are: Director & Choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Pretty Woman) to receive Dance Humanitarian Award for creating Broadway Bares; Bob Fosse (Cabaret, Chicago) and Gwen Verdon (Damn Yankees, Sweet Charity) to receive awards for Lifetime Achievement in Dance, Nicole Fosse (Executive Producer of FX's Verdon/Fosse) will accept the award. Guests will enjoy a spectacular array of dance performances followed by a VIP Ticket After-Party with the honorees and an opportunity to meet the dancers. Tony Award-winner Cady Huffman (The Producers) will host the event.

Highlights will include a Jerry Mitchell Broadway Bares Tribute performed by Kristine Bendul, Waldemar Quinones-Villanueva & Chris Tierney. Bianca Marroquin, Nicholas de la Vega & Nicholas Sipes will perform Mexican Shuffle into I Gotcha for the Fosse number, and Michael Apuzzo of Paul Taylor Dance Company will perform a World Premiere choreographed by Eryc Taylor.

The evenings performers include: Broadway Bares, The Verdon Fosse Legacy, Paul Taylor Dance Company, Madboots Dance, Carolyn Dorfman Dance, Amy Marshall Dance and special guests Luke Hawkins (Hawkins Tap Company), Ari Mayzick (Buglisi Dance Theater), Sean Rozanski (The Bodyguard), Michael Cusumano (ABT) and vocalist Nedra Belle (NBC's The Voice).

The benefit celebrates innovative, passionate and heartfelt dancers who have devoted their lives to the wonder of movement. Dancers For Good net proceeds go to support The Actors Fund, which fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for all performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. This is done through a wide variety of programs including The Dancers' Resource, which is geared toward the professional dancer dealing with significant injury, and helps by mitigating the isolation many dancers experience during recovery. Other vital programs include The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts, The Actors Home, Womens' Health Initiative, HIV/AIDS Initiative, and Disaster Relief among many other vital services.

Visit www.dancersforgood.org for more information and to purchase tickets





