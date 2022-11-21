Dancers Collaborate on GOOD GRIEF, Coming to The Mark O'Donnell Theater in December
Good Grief seeks to illuminate issues that distress us in an environment of sharing and community.
Curated by Cecly Placenti, Artistic Director of Six Degrees Dance, Good Grief is an evening of socially conscious contemporary dance to be presented on Friday, December 16, 2022 and Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at The Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center. Good Grief reflects on the current state of our society through the experiences of four unique choreographers: Finleigh Zack, Grant Jacoby, Meagan Ahern & Georgia Taylor, and Cecly Placenti. Exploring themes of identity, objectification, herd-mentality, and community, Good Grief seeks to illuminate issues that distress us in an environment of sharing and community.
On the program, Six Degrees Dance's Veils of a Spiraling Demise explores ideas of fear, aggression, anxiety, apathy and the false panacea of distraction as it relates to today's social climate. Performers, shrouded by thin veils of complacency, separate themselves from the world around them in an attempt at safety and protection. But when they remove those veils, what do they see? And how will they respond?
Meagan Ahern & Georgia Taylor's C*nt asks the questions: whose body is it? Why do you care? Why are you uncomfortable? Is it us? What did we do? This piece contains partial nudity.
Inspired by Henryk Goreki's "Symphony No.3," Anne Sexton's "Lament," and Michael Moon's queer analysis of Freud's theory on Melancholia, Grant Jacoby & Dancers' Even the trees know it broaches questions such as: How does the unique dancing body reflect sorrow? How is this melancholy processed, regurgitated, and eventually celebrated? How do we adopt our pain and eventually wear it as armor?
In Finleigh Zack Dance's Another Meaningful Moment, our bodies hold emotion, but how do we release them? Another Meaningful Moment explores how the emotional wellbeing of humans react to the simplest form of movement. Dance is not only a form of entertainment but a way for people to discover feelings nonverbally. Watch as reaction, exploration, and healing all exist on the same plane together.
Tickets for Good Grief are available for purchase ahead of time online for $25, or at the door for $30. The Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund Arts Center is located at 160 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY.
Follow the Artists on Social Media:
Six Degrees Dance - Instagram: @sixdegreesdance, Facebook: Six Degrees Dance
Meagan Ahern & Georgia Taylor - Instagram: @meagmove
Grant Jacoby & Dancers - Instagram: @grantjacobydance, Facebook: Grant Jacoby & Dancers
Finleigh Zack Dance - Instagram: @finleighzackdance, Facebook: Finleigh Zack Dance
