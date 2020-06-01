Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Dance/USA Launches First-Ever Virtual Conference
Dance/USA has announced the programming for the 2020 Virtual Conference. It includes a wide variety of sessions on key topics, educational workshops, dance breaks and movement classes, networking coffee breaks, and a DJ dance party.
Conference sessions include:
- Physical and Mental Health During COVID-19 and Making Work Environments Safe
- Planning and Preparing for the 2020-2021 Season
- Open Space: An Artist Connectivity Series, A Special Edition Presented by The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD), Sheffield Global Arts Management (SGA Management), KMP Artists, and Dance/USA
- Sharing and Making Dance Online in COVID-19 and Beyond
- Addressing Inequity in Dance Now and for the Future
- Federal Advocacy During COVID-19
- Responsibility to Address Climate Change, Business Adaptation, and Community Togetherness
- Celebration of Life Closing Session with Cleo Parker Robinson
The Virtual Conference runs from June 17-19 and registration is available on a sliding scale from $10-$100.
Register here today!