Dance/NYC 2022 Symposium Ticket Deadline Extended

Dance/NYC has announced the ticket deadline for the 2022 Symposium, Life cycles. Livelihoods. Legacies.has been extended to Thursday, March 10, 2022. The 2022 Symposium will take place from Thursday, March 17 - Saturday, March 19, 2022. Tickets are available for groups and individuals, including students and members of Dance/NYC's Justice, Equity, Inclusion Partners with individual prices ranging from $10 to $140. For more on tickets, visit Dance.NYC/DanceSymp

"Dance/NYC is excited to center metropolitan New York City area dance workers at this year's Symposium, backed by partners that support our dance field as an essential part of the City's economy," said Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, Executive Director of Dance/NYC.

"Dance is a reflection of the human experience. Exploring its role in mentorship, advocacy, leadership, and equity is an important endeavor and one which Con Edison is proud to support." said Frances A. Resheske, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Con Edison.

"I am a proud supporter of Dance/NYC. The Symposium offers unparalleled opportunities for New York City dancers and dance educators to build community while exploring the important topics of mentorship, activism, career development, community care and sustainability. The Symposium influences our artists, educators, audiences, and children - our youngest artists." said Jody Gottfried Arnhold, MA, CMA, Founder of Dance Education Laboratory (DEL) at 92Y.

About Dance/NYC

Dance/NYC's mission to promote and encourage the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the metropolitan New York City area. It embeds core values of justice, equity, and inclusion into all aspects of its programs and operations.