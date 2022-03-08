Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dance/NYC 2022 Symposium Ticket Deadline Extended

pixeltracker

Dance/NYC's mission to promote and encourage the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance.

Mar. 8, 2022  
Dance/NYC 2022 Symposium Ticket Deadline Extended

Dance/NYC has announced the ticket deadline for the 2022 Symposium, Life cycles. Livelihoods. Legacies.has been extended to Thursday, March 10, 2022. The 2022 Symposium will take place from Thursday, March 17 - Saturday, March 19, 2022. Tickets are available for groups and individuals, including students and members of Dance/NYC's Justice, Equity, Inclusion Partners with individual prices ranging from $10 to $140. For more on tickets, visit Dance.NYC/DanceSymp

"Dance/NYC is excited to center metropolitan New York City area dance workers at this year's Symposium, backed by partners that support our dance field as an essential part of the City's economy," said Alejandra Duque Cifuentes, Executive Director of Dance/NYC.

"Dance is a reflection of the human experience. Exploring its role in mentorship, advocacy, leadership, and equity is an important endeavor and one which Con Edison is proud to support." said Frances A. Resheske, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Con Edison.

"I am a proud supporter of Dance/NYC. The Symposium offers unparalleled opportunities for New York City dancers and dance educators to build community while exploring the important topics of mentorship, activism, career development, community care and sustainability. The Symposium influences our artists, educators, audiences, and children - our youngest artists." said Jody Gottfried Arnhold, MA, CMA, Founder of Dance Education Laboratory (DEL) at 92Y.

About Dance/NYC

Dance/NYC's mission to promote and encourage the knowledge, appreciation, practice, and performance of dance in the metropolitan New York City area. It embeds core values of justice, equity, and inclusion into all aspects of its programs and operations.



Related Articles View More Dance Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly
Andy Karl Photo
Andy Karl

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine Presents MUSICA SACRA: TE DEUM LAUDAMUS
  • DC Strings Orchestra Plans Flash-Mob Concert To Benefit Ukrainian Relief Organizations
  • Aspect Chamber Music Series Presents New York Premiere Of Philippe Quint In CHARLIE CHAPLIN'S SMILE
  • The Chicago Ensemble Announces Two Winter Concerts And A 45th Anniversary Celebration