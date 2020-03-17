DanceHouse's Presentation of RUBBERBAND Cancelled

Following the announcement made last week by the BC Government to ban all events of more than 250 persons, the presentation of RUBBERBAND and Compañía Rocío Molina are officially canceled. DanceHouse is very disappointed with this situation, which is beyond their control and for the greater good of the community.

Here is a note from Jim Smith and Sabine Rouques of DanceHouse:

Dear friends and patrons of DanceHouse,

Following the announcement by the BC Government to ban all events of more than 250 persons, it is with regret that we inform you that the presentations of RUBBERBAND and Compañía Rocío Molina are officially cancelled. Emails with instructions were sent out to all ticketed patrons for both RUBBERBAND and Compañía Rocío Molina yesterday. Now, more than ever, we appreciate your support and invite you to donate the value of your ticket to DanceHouse.

We are extremely disappointed about this situation and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause you. However, it will contribute to the health and safety of Vancouver and the community at large.

The Dorrance Dance presentation on May 15 & 16 is still scheduled as planned. We invite you to continue following the recommendations of the BC Government and the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The entire DanceHouse team and I hope that you remain healthy and well. We are very grateful for your continued support and hope that we will see you at our next presentation. Should you have further questions, please be in touch with us at 604.801.6225 or info@dancehouse.ca.





